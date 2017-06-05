Bale ´happy´ at Madrid amid Man United links

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale insists he is happy at the European champions and has no plans to leave despite speculation over his future.

Bale, who won his third Champions League at Madrid on Saturday, has again been linked with a move to Manchester United this off-season.

But the Wales international, 27, said he was committed to the LaLiga giants, having last year signed a contract until 2022.

"I've signed a long-term contract at Madrid," Bale said.

"My family is happy and I am happy so, yeah, we will continue what we are doing. We are winning trophies and I am happy."

Bale made just 17 league starts for Madrid in 2016-17 after undergoing ankle surgery late last year.

A calf injury also saw him almost miss the Champions League final, but he made his return off the bench in Saturday's 4-1 win over Juventus.

"I need to go on holiday and rest, and come back stronger next season - mainly for my ankle just to get it properly recovered," Bale said.

"Then I'll obviously do some work in the off-season to get it stronger and ready for next season so I'll be firing on all cylinders."