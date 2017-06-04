Ronaldo´s special night gets even better as mentor Ferguson presents Man of the Match award

Cristiano Ronaldo won the UEFA Man of the Match award for his Champions League final heroics and was presented with the accolade by his former manager at Manchester United, Alex Ferguson.

The Real Madrid forward scored twice in the 4-1 victory over Juventus on Saturday, ensuring he beat Lionel Messi to the competition's top scorer award and reached 600 career goals as well as winning the competition for the fourth time in his career.

Ronaldo's first triumph came in 2008 under Ferguson at United and it was the Old Trafford legend who presented him with the Man of the Match award.

Ferguson was also seen congratulating Ronaldo in the tunnel after the match.

Sir Alex Ferguson presents Cristiano Ronaldo with his #UCLFinal man of the match award. pic.twitter.com/HjBiN9unRJ — Matthew Scott (@matthewgscott) June 3, 2017

After receiving the award, Ronaldo said: "This season has been amazing. We won the league, the Champions League.

"The team is fantastic. I really prepared myself to do well in the league and Champions League and scored important goals so I'm very happy."

He added: "It was a very balanced game in the first half. Juve played well, created opportunities but in the second half we were impressive.

"The midfield was very good, the defence pushed up and goals came through natural moves. The second half is the best half that Real Madrid has played this season so I'm very happy.

"The Champions League is very difficult to win. We played against a team that had only conceded three goals and we scored four."