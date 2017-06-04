Ronaldo deserves Ballon d´Or, says Perez

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo deserves the Ballon d'Or more than anyone else, according to club president Florentino Perez.

Ronaldo inspired Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League triumph, his brace guiding his team past 10-man Juventus 4-1 in Saturday's decider.

It capped off a memorable campaign during which Zinedine Zidane's men won four trophies, including LaLiga.

Perez believes Ronaldo would be a worthy recipient of a record-equalling fifth Ballon d'Or, adding to his successes in 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

"There is no-one who deserves it more than Cristiano," he told Atresmedia.

Casemiro and Marco Asensio were also on the scoresheet for Madrid in Cardiff, after Mario Mandzukic's stunning overhead kick had Juve level at the break.

Perez was predictably delighted, saying: "We are very happy. We have won, we played very well.

"I wouldn't know where to start, for the players, the coach, the fans."