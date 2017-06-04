Ramos: This was Real Madrid´s date with history - our success is no accident

Sergio Ramos described the Champions League final as Real Madrid's date with history after they became the first team to retain the trophy in the modern era, a run of success he stressed is no accident.

The Madrid captain celebrated his third winners' medal in the competition after his side thrashed 10-man Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane's men are the first since AC Milan in 1990 – when the tournament was known as the European Cup - to win back-to-back continental crowns.

"We had a date with history, we really wanted to win and we managed to achieve what no-one has ever done before - win two Champions League finals in a row," Ramos told reporters.

"Our success is no accident and three Champions League in four years is crazy.

"We are extremely proud of this team and this club. We made very few mistakes, which is key in these matches, and we are the deserving winners. We knew what we had to do and did it perfectly."

Ramos added: "I think about those who supported me and put up with me, including my wife, my children, my parents and all Madridistas.

"It is a historic day and we must savour it and be aware of what we achieved. We have formed a big group led by a great coach in Zizou."