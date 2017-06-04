Ramos sends well wishes after London attack

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos sent his well wishes after London was rocked by a terror attack.
Terrorism reared its ugly head in the United Kingdom again on Saturday – less than a fortnight after 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber in Manchester.
Pedestrians were injured after a vehicle mounted a curb on London Bridge, while police responded to reports of a stabbing in Borough Market – where shots were fired, with no confirmation of casualties.
And Ramos took a moment away from his celebrations as Madrid lifted the Champions League trophy to pay tribute to those affected in the English capital.
Ramos wrote on Twitter: "Our thoughts are with #London."
Our thoughts are with #London.— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 4, 2017
The London attack overshadowed a historic night for Madrid, who defeated 10-man Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff.
With the victory – spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo's brace – Madrid became the first team in the Champions League era to win back-to-back trophies.
