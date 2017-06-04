PSG star Cavani limps off for Uruguay in Dublin

Uruguay were hit by the early withdrawal of star striker Edinson Cavani during their international friendly against Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Cavani, who scored 49 times in 50 appearances during a stunningly prolific season at Paris Saint-Germain, collided with Kevin Long at the Aviva Stadium.

He soon decided he was unable to continue, trudging gingerly towards the touchline and prompting the 13th-minute introduction of Middlesbrough forward Cristhian Stuani.

Cavani was the star name in a Uruguay side that fell behind to Jon Walters' excellent 28th-minute opener, with Barcelona forward Luis Suarez and Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin both sitting out.

#IRLURU | Cambio en Uruguay a los 13´. Ingresa Cristhian Stuani por Edinson Cavani. @FAIreland 0-0 @Uruguay. — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) June 4, 2017

Oscar Tabarez's side levelled through another Atleti defender, Jose Gimenez, before the break and face Italy on Wednesday.

Uruguay are not back into World Cup qualifying action until they host Argentina at the end of August.