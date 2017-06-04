Perez: De Gea? I´m not a fortune teller

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insists he is unsure where Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will be playing next season.

The European champions are again heavily linked with a move for Spain shot-stopper De Gea, who almost joined Madrid in 2015.

Madrid are expected to make a move for De Gea again but Perez said he had no idea where the 26-year-old would be playing in 2017-18.

"De Gea is a great goalkeeper who plays for United," he told Atresmedia after Madrid's 4-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League final on Saturday.

"I don't know where he will play next season because I'm not a fortune teller."

De Gea arrived at United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has been the club's Player of the Year three times.