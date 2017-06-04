My future is at Arsenal, insists Giroud

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud says he wants to stay and challenge for the Premier League title, despite reported interest from Marseille.

The 30-year-old's future has been placed into doubt after a season in which he was only handed 11 top-flight starts by manager Arsene Wenger.

Marseille have emerged as reported candidates to sign the striker, who became the first player since David Trezeguet in 2000 to score a hat-trick for France in Friday's 5-0 friendly win over Paraguay.

Although he admits the rumoured interest is flattering, Giroud insists his future lies at Emirates Stadium.

"I'm not necessarily insensible to the approaches of French clubs, especially a legendary club like Marseille," he told Telefoot.

"My future is at Arsenal. We're continuing with what we've been building for several years.

"Now, we're going to challenge for the Premier League: it's my goal, it's our goal."