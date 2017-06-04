Kaka and Ozil lead Real Madrid praise as Manchester United await Super Cup showdown

Gareth Bale, Alvaro Morata and Pepe used social media to celebrate Real Madrid's Champions League final triumph over Juventus on Saturday, as former players offered their congratulations and commiserations.

Ex-Madrid stars Mesut Ozil and Xabi Alonso were delighted to see their old side become the first team to retain the title since AC Milan's successful defence of the old European Cup in 1990.

There was sympathy for Juventus following their latest near miss, and the Serie A champions were gracious enough to acknowledge Madrid's success, as did fierce LaLiga rivals Barcelona.

Manchester United, meanwhile, Europa League winners at Ajax's expense last month, had the last word, offering a reminder they will be ready to tackle Zinedine Zidane's side in UEFA's continental curtain-raiser early next season.

We are the champions!!! Siiiiii A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

Hala Madrid A post shared by Pepe (@official_pepe) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

#CHAMP12NS #HalaMadrid A post shared by Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Enhorabuena Campeones de Europa x12!!

Hala Madrid!! — Xabi Alonso (@XabiAlonso) June 3, 2017

A very intense final between Juventus and Real. Congratulations to my friend @ToniKroos and @RealMadrid.

Have a great party tonight. — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) June 3, 2017

Congratulations to @realmadriden for playing a great game and winning the @ChampionsLeague. #UCLFinal — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 3, 2017

Congratulations @realmadrid for winning the trophy in Cardiff — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2017

Congratulations to @realmadriden on their back-to-back European titles, becoming the second team to do so since Brian Clough's #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 3, 2017