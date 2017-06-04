Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Champions League victory with new look

While the majority of the Real Madrid players may have spent their Sunday nursing a hangover after celebrating Champions League success, Cristiano Ronaldo had better things to do - paying his barber a visit for a fresh haircut.

The Portugal international was instrumental in his side's 4-1 win over Juventus in Cardiff, scoring twice to not only seal Madrid's 12th European title, but also to become the competition's top scorer with 12 goals.

Ronaldo felt his latest triumph called for a new appearance and he used his Sunday to trade in his golden look for an ultra short style instead.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share his new look with his fans, accompanied by a message to ask them for their opinion.

"Do you like it??????," the prolific attacker wondered.

We're not sure we do, Cristiano... but it sure is a change to what we were used to!