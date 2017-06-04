Related

Article

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Champions League victory with new look

4 June 2017 19:42

While the majority of the Real Madrid players may have spent their Sunday nursing a hangover after celebrating Champions League success, Cristiano Ronaldo had better things to do - paying his barber a visit for a fresh haircut.

The Portugal international was instrumental in his side's 4-1 win over Juventus in Cardiff, scoring twice to not only seal Madrid's 12th European title, but also to become the competition's top scorer with 12 goals.

Ronaldo felt his latest triumph called for a new appearance and he used his Sunday to trade in his golden look for an ultra short style instead.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share his new look with his fans, accompanied by a message to ask them for their opinion.

"Do you like it??????," the prolific attacker wondered.

We're not sure we do, Cristiano... but it sure is a change to what we were used to!

 

Do you like it??????

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Sponsored links

Sunday 4 June

20:03 Shaqiri in no rush to leave Stoke
19:48 PSG star Cavani limps off for Uruguay in Dublin
19:42 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Champions League victory with new look
17:55 Tuchel not taking Leverkusen job
17:29 Hazard: I would consider Real Madrid offer
17:00 Champions League heartbreak does not ruin Juventus´ season, says Italy boss Ventura
16:51 Meyer rejects Schalke renewal
16:20 Champions League glory a huge step for Madrid youngster Asensio
16:01 Bale commits to Real Madrid after ´incredible´ Champions League triumph
15:37 Late strikes, Derbi and Clasico glory - Ronaldo´s 600 goals in numbers
13:49 Buffon vows to take one more shot at winning Champions League
12:39 My future is at Arsenal, insists Giroud
11:40 Griezmann confirms he will stay at Atletico Madrid
11:37 Bonucci: We thought it was our time
11:02 WATCH: Jo fails to replicate Mandzukic´s Champions League stunner, still scores
10:51 Ferguson: Carrick was destined for Manchester United greatness
10:18 James future in Zidane´s hands, says Real Madrid chief Perez
06:04 United States 1 Venezuela 1: Pulisic helps hosts to draw
05:44 MLS Review: Lamah hat-trick leads Dallas, NYC claim late win
05:06 Perez: De Gea? I´m not a fortune teller
05:05 United States 1 Venezuela 1: Pulisic helps hosts to draw
04:06 Ramos sends well wishes after London attack
03:22 Bale enjoys ´dream´ Madrid win in Cardiff
02:29 CAF Champions League Review: Zanaco win late to go top
01:43 Ronaldo still feels ´like a young boy´ as he continues to dominate at 32
01:37 Ronaldo deserves Ballon d´Or, says Perez
01:35 Ronaldo still feels ´like a young boy´ as he continues to dominate at 32
01:08 Zidane revels in ´historic´ Real Madrid Champions League win
01:06 Juventus fans hurt after crowd stampede in Turin
01:06 Ronaldo´s special night gets even better as mentor Ferguson presents Man of the Match award
00:51 Kaka and Ozil lead Real Madrid praise as Manchester United await Super Cup showdown
00:50 Buffon: I cannot explain why Juventus played like we did
00:48 Allegri: Juventus will be back after Champions League loss
00:44 Best coach in the world? Zidane thinks not but confirms Madrid stay
00:42 Real Madrid future not up to me, says Morata
00:41 Toni Kroos: Every team needs a Cristiano Ronaldo
00:29 Champions League Final Diary: Ronaldo stars as Cardiff treated to one of the great finals
00:10 Ramos: This was Real Madrid´s date with history - our success is no accident
00:06 Ronaldo tells critics to ´put the guitar back in its case´ as Real Madrid make Champions League hist

Saturday 3 June

23:58 Through gritted tweet: Barcelona congratulate Champions League winners Real Madrid
23:53 Ronaldo the star as Juve´s ´BBC´ flop - Champions League player ratings
23:44 Twice as good as anyone else: Ronaldo romps into record books
23:31 Isco stunned to win third Champions League: I would never have dreamed this!
23:28 Mandzukic volley among magnificent seven of best Champions League final goals
23:16 The ´Ronaldo Final´ will go down as one of the Champions League greats
22:54 Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to Champions League top scorer award
22:52 Ronaldo nets 600th career goal in Champions League final triumph
22:48 Juventus 1 Real Madrid 4: Ronaldo double seals historic Champions League triumph
22:43 Ronaldo nets 600th career goal in Champions League final triumph
21:42 Cristiano Ronaldo sets record for Champions League final goals
21:17 Zidane, Figo, Ronaldo - the best of Real Madrid´s 500 Champions League goals
21:12 Ronaldo scores Real Madrid´s 500th Champions League goal
20:00 Valverde desperate to get started at Barcelona
19:38 Real Madrid start with Isco and bench Bale for Champions League final
18:57 Portugal 4 Cyprus 0: Moutinho the inspiration in Ronaldo´s absence
18:04 Portugal 4 Cyprus 0: Moutinho the inspiration in Ronaldo's absence
17:07 Szczesny has ´no agreement´ with Juventus
15:09 Juventus want Fabinho, claims Deco
15:08 I will not stop – Mertesacker not done yet despite talks over non-playing Arsenal role
13:43 We will do everything to keep him scoring - Griezmann backs Giroud to lead France forward
12:51 Juventus always get it right when it matters - Pirlo
12:30 1860 Munich face another relegation over unpaid 3. Liga license fee
12:03 Ceferin was unaware of FIFA inspections into North Korean workers at World Cup venue
10:53 Hazard: Chelsea can make Champions League impact
10:21 England striker Defoe eyes World Cup 2018 spot
10:06 Northern Ireland to build on Euro 2016 spirit with Turkey camp
09:37 Morientes backs Ronaldo for Ballon d´Or as he urges Madrid star to ignore whistles
07:19 Portland Timbers 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0: Valeri brace ends slump
05:43 Giggs: Griezmann still a target for Manchester United
05:09 Alba glad to move on from Luis Enrique as he looks forward to Valverde tenure
03:56 Messi aiming to win everything with Barca after launching theme park
02:51 Wenger hints at move for Mahrez after revealing admiration for Leicester star
00:58 CAF Champions League Review: Mayuka snatches draw for Zamalek, Al Ahli Tripoli thrash CAPS United
00:09 Deschamps hails Giroud hat-trick after ´difficult season´ with Arsenal

Friday 2 June

23:38 Wenger adamant Sanchez and Ozil will not leave Arsenal
23:07 Zidane: No added pressure as Madrid defend Champions League
22:56 France 5 Paraguay 0: Giroud hits hat-trick in friendly rout
22:55 Champions League Final Diary: Bale´s biggest fan welcomes Juventus and Real Madrid
22:40 Northern Ireland 1 New Zealand 0: Boyce opens international account in routine win
21:56 France 5 Paraguay 0: Giroud hits hat-trick in friendly rout
21:40 Northern Ireland 1 New Zealand 0: Boyce opens international account in routine win
21:37 Courtois hopes Lukaku joins him at Chelsea
21:13 Ronaldo? Zidane? Real Madrid boss names the ultimate Galactico
21:09 Ramos: Zidane has tamed complicated Real Madrid
20:25 This is Juve´s moment - Zambrotta backs Buffon for European glory
20:03 Atleti aren´t the only interested club - Vitolo undecided on future
19:53 Ronaldo unconvinced by Real Madrid´s rumoured De Gea chase
19:45 Sandro ´in no rush´ for a move after starring for Malaga
19:29 Juventus different to 2015, Allegri warns Real Madrid
19:26 Toure is a machine, says Sterling
19:22 PSG appoint Henrique as new sporting director
19:04 Herrera happy at United despite Barca links
18:51 Allegri happy to deal with either Bale or Isco
18:40 Buffon and Alves determined to live Champions League dream
18:34 Ronaldo: I´m not a galactico
18:20 Van Dijk could play for Barcelona or Real Madrid - Lennon
16:55 Kessie joins AC Milan on two-year loan deal
16:42 Bravo prepared to battle Ederson for Manchester City starting spot
16:20 Man Utd midfielder Fellaini open to future China switch
16:03 Mertens never considered leaving Napoli amid Barca and Chelsea interest
15:54 Kompany eyeing international retirement after 2018 World Cup
15:38 Nadal hoping for birthday present from Real Madrid
15:32 Ramos´ goals make him one of the best - Ozil
15:23 Morientes not surprised by Zidane success as Real Madrid eye greatness
15:03 The Confed Cup does not matter - Portugal coach Santos prioritising World Cup qualifier
14:52 Atletico ban ´has changed everything´ for Man Utd target Lacazette, says Aulas
14:35 Robson backs Manchester United for Sanchez move
14:28 Allegri hoping to end final woe against Ronaldo and co. - Juventus v Real Madrid in Opta numbers
13:33 Raiola proposes Dutch loan for Juve teenager Kean
13:00 Cristiano Ronaldo downs Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid´s road to the Champions Leag
13:00 Italian defensive brilliance and Argentine firepower - Juventus´ road to the Champions League final
12:56 Nice will not allow Favre to leave for Dortmund
12:00 Rashford has dipped and can do better for Man Utd, says Robson
11:07 Champions League win best moment of my career, says John Terry
10:16 Dortmund and Marseille ´want to sign Balotelli´
10:00 Champions League Final: Your Welsh football phrasebook
09:42 O´Neill feels Mexico defeat was ´excellent preparation´ for Ireland
09:00 Average Joe´s versus Globo Gym: Everyman Higuain aims to topple Adonis Ronaldo
09:00 Cristiano lacks the ´Ronaldo Final´ - Real Madrid v Juventus could be his chance
09:00 Wenger won´t win Premier League in next two years - Adams
05:12 Sampaoli wants strong Messi-Dybala partnership
04:42 Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
03:42 Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
02:36 Zoff: Donnarumma should forget about money
01:36 Ronaldo: I would tell James to stay at Madrid but he has his reasons
00:38 Seaman demands Arsenal backing for ´ideal man´ Wenger
00:37 Lyon 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0 (aet, 7-6 pens): Despair for Kiedrzynek in Women´s Champions League thr
00:26 Sampaoli keen to build around ´very excited´ Messi

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 38 +65 93
2 Barcelona 38 +79 90
3 Atlético Madrid 38 +43 78
4 Sevilla 38 +20 72
5 Villarreal 38 +23 67

Facebook