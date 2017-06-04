Champions League glory a huge step for Madrid youngster Asensio

Marco Asensio felt his goal in the Champions League final vindicated his decision to stay at Real Madrid.

Asensio completed the scoring in Saturday's 4-1 triumph over Juventus in Cardiff, the 21-year-old attacking midfielder's 10th in all competitions this season.

Last term, Asensio impressed on loan at Espanyol and earned a breakthrough at international level with Spain.

Zinedine Zidane brought him into Madrid's first-team squad this time around and he has served as valuable cover for their all-star forward line, especially during the closing weeks of the season when the head coach rotated his side to fine effect on the way to LaLiga and European glory.

"It's been a huge step in my career," Asensio told reporters. "This is one of the most important years for me, I hope there will be more like this in the future.

"It has been amazing. I'm very happy and we shall enjoy it.

"It's incredible to win with Real Madrid and also to score in a Champions League final. Now we have to celebrate."

Asensio added: "Since the beginning of the season I knew I wanted to stay here, I wanted to gain minutes to play these kind of games and it's been an incredible season.

"We won a double that will be in history."