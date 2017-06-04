CAF Champions League Review: Zanaco win late to go top

Zanaco left it late but moved top of their group in the CAF Champions League, while Etoile du Sahel remain in control.

Diddy Kitumbo was the hero as Zambian hosts Zanaco prevailed 2-1 at home to Cotonsport in Group D on Saturday.

The clash in Lusaka appeared to be heading for a draw after Saith Sakala's ninth-minute opener was cancelled out by Cotonsport's Moussa Souleymanou in the first half.

But Kitumbo lifted Zanaco to consecutive Champions League wins after heading home from close range in the 85th minute.

The result move Zanaco three points clear atop the group, though Al Ahly are due to play Wydad Casablanca on Sunday.

Etoile and Ferroviario Beira are in the qualification spots in Group A following Saturday's results.

A 1-1 draw at home to Al Hilal Omdurman saw Etoile improve to seven points, three clear of Ferroviario, who edged Al Merreikh 1-0 on matchday three.