Twice as good as anyone else: Ronaldo romps into record books

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo staked his claim as the greatest of all time after proving his worth at the business end of the Champions League, yet again.

With his match-winning brace in the 4-1 win over 10-man Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday, Ronaldo has now scored at least twice as many Champions League goals as any other player in the quarter-final stage (20), semi-finals (13) and final (4).

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring in the 20th minute at the Principality Stadium following a one-two with team-mate Dani Carvajal.

Ronaldo – who netted five goals over the two legs against Bayern Munich in the last eight – then put the result beyond doubt just past the hour mark with Madrid's third goal as he beat Barcelona foe Lionel Messi to the Champions League top scorer award thanks to his 12th strike of the campaign.

The 32-year-old also took his career tally to 600 goals as Zinedine Zidane's Madrid became the first team to retain their Champions League crown.