Related

Article

The ´Ronaldo Final´ will go down as one of the Champions League greats

3 June 2017 23:16

The greatest Champions League final victory of the modern era could only ever have had Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the throne as its master.

As Real Madrid and Juventus were finalising plans for their Cardiff showdown, it was speculated here that the iconic Ronaldo might be missing a final to call his own - despite all those he has won. Safe to say we may ponder no more.

This truly was the 'Ronaldo Final'.

What a stage to do it, too. A Ronaldo-inspired Los Blancos became the first team in the Champions League era to win back-to-back finals with a 4-1 success that further cemented their standing as this competition's epochal outfit.

Billed pre-match as the Portuguese taking on Gianluigi Buffon and his steely enforcers - that other great 'BBC' of these times: Barzagli, Bonucci and Chiellini - Ronaldo laid waste to Juventus' previously unbreachable back line.

The three goals Juventus had conceded en route to the final had all come via set-pieces, but Ronaldo carved them up from open play in the 20th minute, flipping wide for Dani Carvajal and steering the right-back's return pass beyond the grasp of Buffon - a fragment of time that could come to crystallise the great goalkeeper's failure to land the biggest of European kahunas.

The strike was Madrid's 500th in the Champions League - Ronaldo's next was the 600th of his career and took him beyond great rival Lionel Messi as top scorer in this season's competition.

Numbers may well come to define Ronaldo's career, but this was sheer showmanship. The ability to pick the right moment on an enormous stage and turn the world's spotlight onto himself.

If he did lack the 'Ronaldo Final' - what a time to get one…

For the first time since 2009 - Manchester United the holders, Barcelona becoming THAT team - the showpiece event in club football was played by two sides with genuine claims to being Europe's premier performers.

And though Ronaldo walks away with this and most of the other headlines, Juventus were spectacular combatants for the most part and Mario Mandzukic's goal is one that will go down in eternity.

Zinedine Zidane's great volley at Hampden Park is generally regarded as the Champions League's best final strike.

It is a debate that could rage until the end of time, maybe it will, but Mandzukic's overhead kick, following a touch up in the air and with defenders at his back is the kind of effort that dreams are made of. It was utterly deserved at the time with Massimiliano Allegri's deployment stifling Madrid for the most part.

So it was a shame that the game ran away so much from Juventus.

With Ronaldo still basking in his second and Madrid's third goal, Juan Cuadrado was sent off for a pair of quickfire bookings and Marco Asensio scored late on to give the scoreline a dominant slant that few had seen in the build-up.

It could be a quirk in the future that Asensio's star began to rise in this moment that Ronaldo's rose to its highest point.

But, regardless of what is to come, Juventus 1 Real Madrid 4 - forever the 'Ronaldo Final'.

Sponsored links

Sunday 4 June

01:08 Zidane revels in ´historic´ Real Madrid Champions League win
01:06 Ronaldo´s special night gets even better as mentor Ferguson presents Man of the Match award
01:06 Juventus fans hurt after crowd stampede in Turin
00:51 Kaka and Ozil lead Real Madrid praise as Manchester United await Super Cup showdown
00:50 Buffon: I cannot explain why Juventus played like we did
00:48 Allegri: Juventus will be back after Champions League loss
00:44 Best coach in the world? Zidane thinks not but confirms Madrid stay
00:42 Real Madrid future not up to me, says Morata
00:41 Toni Kroos: Every team needs a Cristiano Ronaldo
00:29 Champions League Final Diary: Ronaldo stars as Cardiff treated to one of the great finals
00:10 Ramos: This was Real Madrid´s date with history - our success is no accident
00:06 Ronaldo tells critics to ´put the guitar back in its case´ as Real Madrid make Champions League hist

Saturday 3 June

23:58 Through gritted tweet: Barcelona congratulate Champions League winners Real Madrid
23:53 Ronaldo the star as Juve´s ´BBC´ flop - Champions League player ratings
23:44 Twice as good as anyone else: Ronaldo romps into record books
23:31 Isco stunned to win third Champions League: I would never have dreamed this!
23:28 Mandzukic volley among magnificent seven of best Champions League final goals
23:16 The ´Ronaldo Final´ will go down as one of the Champions League greats
22:54 Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to Champions League top scorer award
22:52 Ronaldo nets 600th career goal in Champions League final triumph
22:48 Juventus 1 Real Madrid 4: Ronaldo double seals historic Champions League triumph
22:43 Ronaldo nets 600th career goal in Champions League final triumph
21:42 Cristiano Ronaldo sets record for Champions League final goals
21:17 Zidane, Figo, Ronaldo - the best of Real Madrid´s 500 Champions League goals
21:12 Ronaldo scores Real Madrid´s 500th Champions League goal
20:00 Valverde desperate to get started at Barcelona
19:38 Real Madrid start with Isco and bench Bale for Champions League final
18:57 Portugal 4 Cyprus 0: Moutinho the inspiration in Ronaldo´s absence
18:04 Portugal 4 Cyprus 0: Moutinho the inspiration in Ronaldo's absence
17:07 Szczesny has ´no agreement´ with Juventus
15:09 Juventus want Fabinho, claims Deco
15:08 I will not stop – Mertesacker not done yet despite talks over non-playing Arsenal role
13:43 We will do everything to keep him scoring - Griezmann backs Giroud to lead France forward
12:51 Juventus always get it right when it matters - Pirlo
12:30 1860 Munich face another relegation over unpaid 3. Liga license fee
12:03 Ceferin was unaware of FIFA inspections into North Korean workers at World Cup venue
10:53 Hazard: Chelsea can make Champions League impact
10:21 England striker Defoe eyes World Cup 2018 spot
10:06 Northern Ireland to build on Euro 2016 spirit with Turkey camp
09:37 Morientes backs Ronaldo for Ballon d´Or as he urges Madrid star to ignore whistles
07:19 Portland Timbers 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0: Valeri brace ends slump
05:43 Giggs: Griezmann still a target for Manchester United
05:09 Alba glad to move on from Luis Enrique as he looks forward to Valverde tenure
03:56 Messi aiming to win everything with Barca after launching theme park
02:51 Wenger hints at move for Mahrez after revealing admiration for Leicester star
00:58 CAF Champions League Review: Mayuka snatches draw for Zamalek, Al Ahli Tripoli thrash CAPS United
00:09 Deschamps hails Giroud hat-trick after ´difficult season´ with Arsenal

Friday 2 June

23:38 Wenger adamant Sanchez and Ozil will not leave Arsenal
23:07 Zidane: No added pressure as Madrid defend Champions League
22:56 France 5 Paraguay 0: Giroud hits hat-trick in friendly rout
22:55 Champions League Final Diary: Bale´s biggest fan welcomes Juventus and Real Madrid
22:40 Northern Ireland 1 New Zealand 0: Boyce opens international account in routine win
21:56 France 5 Paraguay 0: Giroud hits hat-trick in friendly rout
21:40 Northern Ireland 1 New Zealand 0: Boyce opens international account in routine win
21:37 Courtois hopes Lukaku joins him at Chelsea
21:13 Ronaldo? Zidane? Real Madrid boss names the ultimate Galactico
21:09 Ramos: Zidane has tamed complicated Real Madrid
20:25 This is Juve´s moment - Zambrotta backs Buffon for European glory
20:03 Atleti aren´t the only interested club - Vitolo undecided on future
19:53 Ronaldo unconvinced by Real Madrid´s rumoured De Gea chase
19:45 Sandro ´in no rush´ for a move after starring for Malaga
19:29 Juventus different to 2015, Allegri warns Real Madrid
19:26 Toure is a machine, says Sterling
19:22 PSG appoint Henrique as new sporting director
19:04 Herrera happy at United despite Barca links
18:51 Allegri happy to deal with either Bale or Isco
18:40 Buffon and Alves determined to live Champions League dream
18:34 Ronaldo: I´m not a galactico
18:20 Van Dijk could play for Barcelona or Real Madrid - Lennon
16:55 Kessie joins AC Milan on two-year loan deal
16:42 Bravo prepared to battle Ederson for Manchester City starting spot
16:20 Man Utd midfielder Fellaini open to future China switch
16:03 Mertens never considered leaving Napoli amid Barca and Chelsea interest
15:54 Kompany eyeing international retirement after 2018 World Cup
15:38 Nadal hoping for birthday present from Real Madrid
15:32 Ramos´ goals make him one of the best - Ozil
15:23 Morientes not surprised by Zidane success as Real Madrid eye greatness
15:03 The Confed Cup does not matter - Portugal coach Santos prioritising World Cup qualifier
14:52 Atletico ban ´has changed everything´ for Man Utd target Lacazette, says Aulas
14:35 Robson backs Manchester United for Sanchez move
14:28 Allegri hoping to end final woe against Ronaldo and co. - Juventus v Real Madrid in Opta numbers
13:33 Raiola proposes Dutch loan for Juve teenager Kean
13:00 Cristiano Ronaldo downs Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid´s road to the Champions Leag
13:00 Italian defensive brilliance and Argentine firepower - Juventus´ road to the Champions League final
12:56 Nice will not allow Favre to leave for Dortmund
12:00 Rashford has dipped and can do better for Man Utd, says Robson
11:07 Champions League win best moment of my career, says John Terry
10:16 Dortmund and Marseille ´want to sign Balotelli´
10:00 Champions League Final: Your Welsh football phrasebook
09:42 O´Neill feels Mexico defeat was ´excellent preparation´ for Ireland
09:00 Average Joe´s versus Globo Gym: Everyman Higuain aims to topple Adonis Ronaldo
09:00 Cristiano lacks the ´Ronaldo Final´ - Real Madrid v Juventus could be his chance
09:00 Wenger won´t win Premier League in next two years - Adams
05:12 Sampaoli wants strong Messi-Dybala partnership
04:42 Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
03:42 Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
02:36 Zoff: Donnarumma should forget about money
01:36 Ronaldo: I would tell James to stay at Madrid but he has his reasons
00:38 Seaman demands Arsenal backing for ´ideal man´ Wenger
00:37 Lyon 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0 (aet, 7-6 pens): Despair for Kiedrzynek in Women´s Champions League thr
00:26 Sampaoli keen to build around ´very excited´ Messi

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 38 +50 91
2 Roma 38 +52 87
3 Napoli 38 +55 86
4 Atalanta 38 +21 72
5 Lazio 38 +23 70
6 Milan 38 +12 63
7 Internazionale 38 +23 62
8 Fiorentina 38 +6 60
9 Torino 38 +5 53
10 Sampdoria 38 -6 48
11 Cagliari 38 -21 47
12 Sassuolo 38 -5 46
13 Udinese 38 -9 45
14 Chievo 38 -18 43
15 Bologna 38 -18 41
16 Genoa 38 -26 36
17 Crotone 38 -24 34
18 Empoli 38 -32 32
19 Palermo 38 -44 26
20 Pescara 38 -44 18

Facebook