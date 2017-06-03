Ronaldo nets 600th career goal in Champions League final triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo certainly knows how to pick his moments, scoring twice to register his 600th career goal for club and country as Real Madrid defeated Juventus 4-1 in the Champions League final.

The striker struck a brace against the Italian giants in Cardiff on Saturday as Zinedine Zidane's side became the first team to retain European club football's biggest prize in the Champions League era.

The Portuguese played a one-two with Dani Carvajal before stroking home the opener in the first half and later made it 3-1 by slipping into space on the right side of the area and getting on the end of Luka Modric's pass to effectively secure the victory.

The former Manchester United star had also scored the winning penalty in last season's shootout final victory over Atletico Madrid in Milan and the 32-year-old was typically influential yet again at Principality Stadium.