Morientes backs Ronaldo for Ballon d´Or as he urges Madrid star to ignore whistles

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in prime position to match Lionel Messi's record of five Ballon d'Or awards if Real Madrid can win the Champions League on Saturday, according to Fernando Morientes.

Madrid will be seeking to defend their European crown against Juventus in Cardiff, with Ronaldo a key weapon in their formidable armoury.

No team have ever claimed back-to-back Champions League crowns, but Ronaldo has helped the 11-time winners to the cusp of history.

The Portugal star has scored 10 goals en route to the showpiece at the Principality Stadium, while his 25 in LaLiga saw Madrid dethrone bitter rivals Barcelona for their first top-flight title since 2012.

Now, 32-year-old Ronaldo is potentially on course to add to his four Ballons d'Or and move level with Camp Nou foe Messi.

"Ronaldo is one of the best, maybe the best player in the world," former Madrid forward Morientes told Omnisport.

"Messi and Ronaldo, always being compared. It is very difficult. Ronaldo has helped Madrid win a lot of trophies.

"Now in football, it is Ronaldo and Messi, Messi and Ronaldo to be the best player.

"For us, to be a Spanish supporter, the most important thing is that Ronaldo and Messi are playing in LaLiga."

However, it has not been all plain sailing for Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer in 2016-17.

Ronaldo's form has been criticised at stages throughout the campaign, while Madrid fans have even booed and whistled the club's icon at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It is something that has frustrated Ronaldo, who said in a recent interview that he misses Manchester United after becoming fed up with his treatment in the Spanish capital.

Morientes – who won three Champions Leagues and two LaLiga trophies during his illustrious spell at Madrid – insists it is all part and parcel of playing for Los Blancos.