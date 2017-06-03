Related

Messi aiming to win everything with Barca after launching theme park

3 June 2017 03:56

Lionel Messi wants to get back to winning everything with Barcelona after launching his own theme park in China.

Messi is the subject of a development in Nanjing – The Messi Experience Park – which will open in 2019.

Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in all things Messi via indoor and outdoor facilities.

"I hope to provide [the visitors with an] experience they've never had before and to inspire them to pick up the sport early on," Messi told reporters.

"Hopefully, they will feel that I am around when visiting the park."

The amusement park – led by Chinese company Phoenix Group and Grupo Mediapro – will boast more than 20 attractions spread out over 80,000sq metres in eastern China.

"The MEP project, which is based around an original concept, features the most cutting-edge technology, enabling visitors to immerse themselves in all things Messi by combining the latest-generation attractions with areas in which to play football and thanks to the very best advances in content and multimedia attractions, all of which come together to create a fine natural environment in which to enjoy the sport," read a statement, via ESPN FC.

Messi's tour of China comes after Barcelona were dethroned in LaLiga and missed out on the Champions League final.

Seeking a three-peat in LaLiga, Barca were upstaged by bitter rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish standings, while the Catalan giants were eliminated by Juventus in the quarter-finals as Luis Enrique farewelled Camp Nou.

Former Athletic Bilbao head coach Ernesto Valverde is the new man in charge and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi is seeking a clean sweep of trophies in 2017-18.

"Our objective at the beginning of the season was to win everything," Messi said. "We'll try again next season.

"The objective is to get back to winning everything.

"I don't know the new Barca coach personally, but we'll meet in the next few days," Messi added. 

"I know him from the teams he's coached, the [Athletic Bilbao] side of recent years. I don't know how he works, so we'll get to know each other once we introduce ourselves."

