Related

Article

Mandzukic volley among magnificent seven of best Champions League final goals

3 June 2017 23:28

Saturday's Champions League final certainly lived up to its billing as the greatest game in club football, and there was one moment that will live long in the memory of those present in Cardiff.

Mario Mandzukic ended up on the losing side as Juventus succumbed to a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid but he will take some solace from the fact that he might well have scored the greatest goal in the history of the modern tournament's final matches.

The Croatia international's stupendous volley had the Principality Stadium on its feet and must even have drawn a wry smile from the watching Zinedine Zidane, who has previously been credited with the best strike in this showpiece.

So does Mandzukic's effort rank as the best among this esteemed company? We'll let you decide. To make matters somewhat simpler, we've kept it just to Champions League finals, so nothing from 1992 or earlier.

 

DEJAN SAVICEVIC: AC MILAN 4-0 BARCELONA, 18/05/1994

The clash in Athens was something of a rude awakening for Johan Cruyff's 'Dream Team', the trophy holders and firm favourites going into the match.

As it was, Barcelona were out-thought and outclassed by AC Milan, who won thanks to a double from Daniele Massaro and spectacular goals from Dejan Savicevic and Marcel Desailly.

Desailly is unfortunate not to make this list, with Savicevic edging out his team-mate thanks largely to the sheer audacity of his effort. 

Emerging with the ball down the right touchline, he glanced up before launching a sublime lob that soared over Andoni Zubizarreta and into the net.

 

ALESSANDRO DEL PIERO: BORUSSIA DORTMUND 3-1 JUVENTUS, 28/05/1997

Borussia Dortmund's triumph in Munich is better known for another goal – one that also features in this list – but this one is a stand-out from Alessandro Del Piero's mightily impressive back catalogue.

Midway through the second half at the Olympiastadion, Alen Boksic drove down the left byline and cut the ball back towards Del Piero, who produced a devilish backheel that put the ball beyond Stefan Klos and into the net and left defender Jorg Heinrich bamboozled.

The goal did not count for much as Dortmund went on to lift the trophy, but it was a quite brilliant moment in its own right.

 

LARS RICKEN: BORUSSIA DORTMUND 3-1 JUVENTUS, 28/05/2017

This was a final blessed with two memorable goals, the latter of which is widely regarded as one of the best in Borussia Dortmund's storied history.

With the score at 2-1 after Del Piero's moment of magic, the Germans were desperate to land a killer blow and seal their first European crown. Cue the arrival of substitute Lars Ricken.

"I'd been sitting on the bench, studying the game and I noticed that [Juventus goalkeeper] Angelo Peruzzi was always positioned far from his goal," he explained later. "I said: 'If I come on, the first thing I'm going to do is shoot, no matter where I am'."

He did. Within 16 seconds of appearing from the bench, 20-year-old Ricken collected Andreas Moller's pass on the break and rifled the ball up and over Peruzzi and into the net from close to 35 yards out.

 

STEVE MCMANAMAN: REAL MADRID 3-0 VALENCIA, 24/05/2000

The all-Spanish affair at Stade de France proved to be pretty one-sided, with Fernando Morientes, Steve McManaman and Raul on the scoresheet to give Madrid their second Champions League crown.

McManaman did not always convince everybody in the Spanish capital of his quality but there can be no disputing the skill he demonstrated to pull off this wondergoal.

Roberto Carlos' long throw into the penalty area was headed away to the edge of the box, where the England man arrived to connect with a first-time scissor-kick volley that flew beyond Santiago Canizares and into the bottom-right corner.

 

ZINEDINE ZIDANE: BAYER LEVERKUSEN 1-2 REAL MADRID, 15/05/2002

Bayer Leverkusen were the surprise package of this tournament and were determined not to let the occasion of their first Champions League final pass them by without a fight.

Lucio cancelled out Raul's eighth-minute opener to leave firm favourites Real Madrid in need of a moment of inspiration to get them back on track.

It came in the 45th minute. Santi Solari played a long ball down the left to the overlapping Roberto Carlos, who crossed the ball to Zinedine Zidane on the edge of the area.

The France star met it with a left-foot volley that arced into the top corner and became widely regarded as the finest goal ever scored in a European final.

 

DAVID VILLA: BARCELONA 3-1 MANCHESTER UNITED, 28/05/2011

Arguably the greatest club team in history deserves to have an entry in this list. 

Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona claimed their second Champions League in three seasons by beating Manchester United at Wembley, the same opponents they defeated in 2009 in Rome.

While that had been a closely-fought affair, the match in London was more one-sided. Barca's opener through Pedro was cancelled out by Wayne Rooney but they fully deserved to regain the lead through Lionel Messi, before David Villa produced a moment of the highest quality.

United failed to clear their lines after a dazzling Messi run and Sergio Busquets laid the ball back to Villa, who took a touch before curling an inch-perfect shot beyond Edwin van der Sar and into the top-right corner from the edge of the box.

 

MARIO MANDZUKIC: JUVENTUS 1-4 REAL MADRID, 03/06/2017

Like 2011, the 2017 final showed signs of a close encounter only for the Spanish side to pull clear with a dominant second-half performance.

Mario Mandzukic cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's opener but Casemiro, Ronaldo again and Marco Asensio saw Real Madrid make history by becoming the first team to win the Champions League in consecutive seasons.

It is unlikely to make the bitterness of a second final defeat in three seasons more palatable, but Mandzukic's goal could go on to be regarded as one of the greatest ever scored in the competition.

The ball did not touch the ground from the moment the move started until it was in Keylor Navas' net. Leonardo Bonucci sent a raking long pass to Alex Sandro, who volleyed the ball across towards Gonzalo Higuain 12 yards out. 

The striker controlled and flicked it into Mandzukic's path and the Croatian chested it down and hooked a stunning overhead kick that sailed over Navas. Incredible.

Sponsored links

Sunday 4 June

01:08 Zidane revels in ´historic´ Real Madrid Champions League win
01:06 Ronaldo´s special night gets even better as mentor Ferguson presents Man of the Match award
01:06 Juventus fans hurt after crowd stampede in Turin
00:51 Kaka and Ozil lead Real Madrid praise as Manchester United await Super Cup showdown
00:50 Buffon: I cannot explain why Juventus played like we did
00:48 Allegri: Juventus will be back after Champions League loss
00:44 Best coach in the world? Zidane thinks not but confirms Madrid stay
00:42 Real Madrid future not up to me, says Morata
00:41 Toni Kroos: Every team needs a Cristiano Ronaldo
00:29 Champions League Final Diary: Ronaldo stars as Cardiff treated to one of the great finals
00:10 Ramos: This was Real Madrid´s date with history - our success is no accident
00:06 Ronaldo tells critics to ´put the guitar back in its case´ as Real Madrid make Champions League hist

Saturday 3 June

23:58 Through gritted tweet: Barcelona congratulate Champions League winners Real Madrid
23:53 Ronaldo the star as Juve´s ´BBC´ flop - Champions League player ratings
23:44 Twice as good as anyone else: Ronaldo romps into record books
23:31 Isco stunned to win third Champions League: I would never have dreamed this!
23:28 Mandzukic volley among magnificent seven of best Champions League final goals
23:16 The ´Ronaldo Final´ will go down as one of the Champions League greats
22:54 Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to Champions League top scorer award
22:52 Ronaldo nets 600th career goal in Champions League final triumph
22:48 Juventus 1 Real Madrid 4: Ronaldo double seals historic Champions League triumph
22:43 Ronaldo nets 600th career goal in Champions League final triumph
21:42 Cristiano Ronaldo sets record for Champions League final goals
21:17 Zidane, Figo, Ronaldo - the best of Real Madrid´s 500 Champions League goals
21:12 Ronaldo scores Real Madrid´s 500th Champions League goal
20:00 Valverde desperate to get started at Barcelona
19:38 Real Madrid start with Isco and bench Bale for Champions League final
18:57 Portugal 4 Cyprus 0: Moutinho the inspiration in Ronaldo´s absence
18:04 Portugal 4 Cyprus 0: Moutinho the inspiration in Ronaldo's absence
17:07 Szczesny has ´no agreement´ with Juventus
15:09 Juventus want Fabinho, claims Deco
15:08 I will not stop – Mertesacker not done yet despite talks over non-playing Arsenal role
13:43 We will do everything to keep him scoring - Griezmann backs Giroud to lead France forward
12:51 Juventus always get it right when it matters - Pirlo
12:30 1860 Munich face another relegation over unpaid 3. Liga license fee
12:03 Ceferin was unaware of FIFA inspections into North Korean workers at World Cup venue
10:53 Hazard: Chelsea can make Champions League impact
10:21 England striker Defoe eyes World Cup 2018 spot
10:06 Northern Ireland to build on Euro 2016 spirit with Turkey camp
09:37 Morientes backs Ronaldo for Ballon d´Or as he urges Madrid star to ignore whistles
07:19 Portland Timbers 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0: Valeri brace ends slump
05:43 Giggs: Griezmann still a target for Manchester United
05:09 Alba glad to move on from Luis Enrique as he looks forward to Valverde tenure
03:56 Messi aiming to win everything with Barca after launching theme park
02:51 Wenger hints at move for Mahrez after revealing admiration for Leicester star
00:58 CAF Champions League Review: Mayuka snatches draw for Zamalek, Al Ahli Tripoli thrash CAPS United
00:09 Deschamps hails Giroud hat-trick after ´difficult season´ with Arsenal

Friday 2 June

23:38 Wenger adamant Sanchez and Ozil will not leave Arsenal
23:07 Zidane: No added pressure as Madrid defend Champions League
22:56 France 5 Paraguay 0: Giroud hits hat-trick in friendly rout
22:55 Champions League Final Diary: Bale´s biggest fan welcomes Juventus and Real Madrid
22:40 Northern Ireland 1 New Zealand 0: Boyce opens international account in routine win
21:56 France 5 Paraguay 0: Giroud hits hat-trick in friendly rout
21:40 Northern Ireland 1 New Zealand 0: Boyce opens international account in routine win
21:37 Courtois hopes Lukaku joins him at Chelsea
21:13 Ronaldo? Zidane? Real Madrid boss names the ultimate Galactico
21:09 Ramos: Zidane has tamed complicated Real Madrid
20:25 This is Juve´s moment - Zambrotta backs Buffon for European glory
20:03 Atleti aren´t the only interested club - Vitolo undecided on future
19:53 Ronaldo unconvinced by Real Madrid´s rumoured De Gea chase
19:45 Sandro ´in no rush´ for a move after starring for Malaga
19:29 Juventus different to 2015, Allegri warns Real Madrid
19:26 Toure is a machine, says Sterling
19:22 PSG appoint Henrique as new sporting director
19:04 Herrera happy at United despite Barca links
18:51 Allegri happy to deal with either Bale or Isco
18:40 Buffon and Alves determined to live Champions League dream
18:34 Ronaldo: I´m not a galactico
18:20 Van Dijk could play for Barcelona or Real Madrid - Lennon
16:55 Kessie joins AC Milan on two-year loan deal
16:42 Bravo prepared to battle Ederson for Manchester City starting spot
16:20 Man Utd midfielder Fellaini open to future China switch
16:03 Mertens never considered leaving Napoli amid Barca and Chelsea interest
15:54 Kompany eyeing international retirement after 2018 World Cup
15:38 Nadal hoping for birthday present from Real Madrid
15:32 Ramos´ goals make him one of the best - Ozil
15:23 Morientes not surprised by Zidane success as Real Madrid eye greatness
15:03 The Confed Cup does not matter - Portugal coach Santos prioritising World Cup qualifier
14:52 Atletico ban ´has changed everything´ for Man Utd target Lacazette, says Aulas
14:35 Robson backs Manchester United for Sanchez move
14:28 Allegri hoping to end final woe against Ronaldo and co. - Juventus v Real Madrid in Opta numbers
13:33 Raiola proposes Dutch loan for Juve teenager Kean
13:00 Cristiano Ronaldo downs Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid´s road to the Champions Leag
13:00 Italian defensive brilliance and Argentine firepower - Juventus´ road to the Champions League final
12:56 Nice will not allow Favre to leave for Dortmund
12:00 Rashford has dipped and can do better for Man Utd, says Robson
11:07 Champions League win best moment of my career, says John Terry
10:16 Dortmund and Marseille ´want to sign Balotelli´
10:00 Champions League Final: Your Welsh football phrasebook
09:42 O´Neill feels Mexico defeat was ´excellent preparation´ for Ireland
09:00 Average Joe´s versus Globo Gym: Everyman Higuain aims to topple Adonis Ronaldo
09:00 Cristiano lacks the ´Ronaldo Final´ - Real Madrid v Juventus could be his chance
09:00 Wenger won´t win Premier League in next two years - Adams
05:12 Sampaoli wants strong Messi-Dybala partnership
04:42 Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
03:42 Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
02:36 Zoff: Donnarumma should forget about money
01:36 Ronaldo: I would tell James to stay at Madrid but he has his reasons
00:38 Seaman demands Arsenal backing for ´ideal man´ Wenger
00:37 Lyon 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0 (aet, 7-6 pens): Despair for Kiedrzynek in Women´s Champions League thr
00:26 Sampaoli keen to build around ´very excited´ Messi

Facebook