Juventus 1 Real Madrid 4: Ronaldo double seals historic Champions League triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid defeated 10-man Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff to retain their Champions League crown.
Madrid became the first team in the Champions League era to successfully defend the trophy with their sixth triumph in the competition - and 12th when you include it in its former guise of the European Cup - three of those victories coming in the last four years.
A thrilling first half saw Ronaldo put Madrid ahead, becoming the first player to score in three different Champions League finals in the process.
Mario Mandzukic equalised for Juventus with a spectacular overhead kick that will live long in the memory.
But Madrid dominated the second half as Juve collapsed, Casemiro scoring with the help of a huge deflection before Ronaldo made sure of the victory from close-range, ensuring he finishes above Lionel Messi as the competition's top scorer this season.
Any hopes of a Juventus comeback were ended when substitute Juan Cuadrado was sent off 18 minutes after coming on, the winger receiving a second yellow card for a clash with Sergio Ramos, before Madrid substitute Marco Asensio put the icing on the cake in the last minute.
Having also secured LaLiga glory, the win seals a famous double for Zinedine Zidane in his first full season at the helm, with Madrid the first side since AC Milan in 1990 to win back-to-back European crowns.
Juventus, who had been seeking a treble after winning Serie A and the Coppa Italia, have now lost five straight finals since last tasting continental success back in 1996, including two of the last three, having also lost to Barcelona in Berlin two years ago.
600 – Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 600th goal in all competitions for club and country. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/QbHprSwhzj— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 3, 2017
Former Madrid star Gonzalo Higuain tested Keylor Navas early on with a 25-yard drive, before the goalkeeper had to make a terrific one-handed save to keep out a powerful Miralem Pjanic strike from a similar distance.
It was Madrid, though, who opened the scoring after 20 minutes, Ronaldo capping a slick passing move.
Karim Benzema and Ronaldo were both involved in the build-up before Dani Carvajal's cut-back led to the Portugal international producing an impressive first-time finish, finding the far corner from the edge of the area with the help of a slight deflection off Leonardo Bonucci.
The lead lasted just seven minutes before Juve hit back in magnificent fashion.
Bonucci's pass from defence was helped on by both Alex Sandro and Higuain – the ball not leaving the ground throughout – to set up Mandzukic and the Croatia international took one touch and unleashed a magnificent overhead kick into the top corner, with Navas not close to it.
IMMENSO @MarioMandzukic9 #UCLFinal #ItsTime pic.twitter.com/6r1UPYzw36— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) June 3, 2017
Ronaldo had a chance to hit back, but he misjudged an attempted diving header from Isco's cross as an entertaining first half ended level.
Luka Modric tested Gianluigi Buffon with a left-footed strike from outside the box as Madrid made a faster start to the second half.
And Zidane's men retook the lead just after the hour mark when Toni Kroos had a shot blocked and Casemiro latched on to the loose ball 35 yards out, firing in a shot which took a huge deflection off Sami Khedira to deceive Buffon.
With Juve shell-shocked, Madrid struck again just three minutes later. Modric played a one-two with Carvajal, latching on to the full-back's return pass down the right and digging out a superb cross, allowing Ronaldo to nip ahead of a stationary Bonucci and prod in from inside the six-yard box.
Juve brought on Cuadrado, Mario Lemina and Claudio Marchisio as they attempted to reverse the momentum, while Gareth Bale was introduced for Madrid in his home city.
#APorLa12— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 3, 2017
61' @Casemiro
64' @Cristiano @adidasfootball #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/j74lqXFc5W
The Italian champions needed a superb intervention from Bonucci to stop Bale from tapping in a Ronaldo cross, before coming close themselves when Alex Sandro's glancing header fell just wide from Dani Alves' free-kick.
A miserable night for Juve got worse with six minutes to go when Cuadrado, already booked for a late challenge on Ronaldo, saw red after Ramos went down dramatically, the Colombia international having lightly pushed him and made minimal contact with his foot.
Madrid wrapped up a famous triumph in the final minute when Asensio – eight minutes after coming on - slotted in left-footed from eight yards after superb work from Marcelo down the left in an emphatic triumph for Zidane.
Key Opta stats:
- Real Madrid have won their last six European Cup finals, last losing one in 1981 versus Liverpool.
- Mario Mandzukic (Bayern Munich, Juventus) became the third player to score in a European Cup/Champions League final for two different teams after Velibor Vasovic (Partizan Belgrade, Ajax) & Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd, Real Madrid).
- Ronaldo has now scored at least twice as many Champions League goals as any other player in the quarter-final stage (20), semi-final stage (13) and final of the competition (4).
- Ronaldo made his fifth European Cup/Champions League final appearance - only Paolo Maldini, Paco Gento (8) and Alfredo Di Stefano (7) have played in more.
- Juan Cuadrado became the third player to be sent off in a Champions League final, after Jens Lehmann (2006) and Didier Drogba (2008).
- Gianluigi Buffon was the third oldest player to feature in a European Cup final (39y 126d) after Dino Zoff and Edwin van der Sar.
- Juventus (4) conceded more goals in this game as they had in the rest of the campaign (3).
|Zidane revels in ´historic´ Real Madrid Champions League win
|Ronaldo´s special night gets even better as mentor Ferguson presents Man of the Match award
|Juventus fans hurt after crowd stampede in Turin
|Kaka and Ozil lead Real Madrid praise as Manchester United await Super Cup showdown
|Buffon: I cannot explain why Juventus played like we did
|Allegri: Juventus will be back after Champions League loss
|Best coach in the world? Zidane thinks not but confirms Madrid stay
|Real Madrid future not up to me, says Morata
|Toni Kroos: Every team needs a Cristiano Ronaldo
|Champions League Final Diary: Ronaldo stars as Cardiff treated to one of the great finals
|Ramos: This was Real Madrid´s date with history - our success is no accident
|Ronaldo tells critics to ´put the guitar back in its case´ as Real Madrid make Champions League hist
|Through gritted tweet: Barcelona congratulate Champions League winners Real Madrid
|Ronaldo the star as Juve´s ´BBC´ flop - Champions League player ratings
|Twice as good as anyone else: Ronaldo romps into record books
|Isco stunned to win third Champions League: I would never have dreamed this!
|Mandzukic volley among magnificent seven of best Champions League final goals
|The ´Ronaldo Final´ will go down as one of the Champions League greats
|Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to Champions League top scorer award
|Ronaldo nets 600th career goal in Champions League final triumph
|Juventus 1 Real Madrid 4: Ronaldo double seals historic Champions League triumph
|Ronaldo nets 600th career goal in Champions League final triumph
|Cristiano Ronaldo sets record for Champions League final goals
|Zidane, Figo, Ronaldo - the best of Real Madrid´s 500 Champions League goals
|Ronaldo scores Real Madrid´s 500th Champions League goal
|Valverde desperate to get started at Barcelona
|Real Madrid start with Isco and bench Bale for Champions League final
|Portugal 4 Cyprus 0: Moutinho the inspiration in Ronaldo´s absence
|Portugal 4 Cyprus 0: Moutinho the inspiration in Ronaldo's absence
|Szczesny has ´no agreement´ with Juventus
|Juventus want Fabinho, claims Deco
|I will not stop – Mertesacker not done yet despite talks over non-playing Arsenal role
|We will do everything to keep him scoring - Griezmann backs Giroud to lead France forward
|Juventus always get it right when it matters - Pirlo
|1860 Munich face another relegation over unpaid 3. Liga license fee
|Ceferin was unaware of FIFA inspections into North Korean workers at World Cup venue
|Hazard: Chelsea can make Champions League impact
|England striker Defoe eyes World Cup 2018 spot
|Northern Ireland to build on Euro 2016 spirit with Turkey camp
|Morientes backs Ronaldo for Ballon d´Or as he urges Madrid star to ignore whistles
|Portland Timbers 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0: Valeri brace ends slump
|Giggs: Griezmann still a target for Manchester United
|Alba glad to move on from Luis Enrique as he looks forward to Valverde tenure
|Messi aiming to win everything with Barca after launching theme park
|Wenger hints at move for Mahrez after revealing admiration for Leicester star
|CAF Champions League Review: Mayuka snatches draw for Zamalek, Al Ahli Tripoli thrash CAPS United
|Deschamps hails Giroud hat-trick after ´difficult season´ with Arsenal
|Wenger adamant Sanchez and Ozil will not leave Arsenal
|Zidane: No added pressure as Madrid defend Champions League
|France 5 Paraguay 0: Giroud hits hat-trick in friendly rout
|Champions League Final Diary: Bale´s biggest fan welcomes Juventus and Real Madrid
|Northern Ireland 1 New Zealand 0: Boyce opens international account in routine win
|France 5 Paraguay 0: Giroud hits hat-trick in friendly rout
|Northern Ireland 1 New Zealand 0: Boyce opens international account in routine win
|Courtois hopes Lukaku joins him at Chelsea
|Ronaldo? Zidane? Real Madrid boss names the ultimate Galactico
|Ramos: Zidane has tamed complicated Real Madrid
|This is Juve´s moment - Zambrotta backs Buffon for European glory
|Atleti aren´t the only interested club - Vitolo undecided on future
|Ronaldo unconvinced by Real Madrid´s rumoured De Gea chase
|Sandro ´in no rush´ for a move after starring for Malaga
|Juventus different to 2015, Allegri warns Real Madrid
|Toure is a machine, says Sterling
|PSG appoint Henrique as new sporting director
|Herrera happy at United despite Barca links
|Allegri happy to deal with either Bale or Isco
|Buffon and Alves determined to live Champions League dream
|Ronaldo: I´m not a galactico
|Van Dijk could play for Barcelona or Real Madrid - Lennon
|Kessie joins AC Milan on two-year loan deal
|Bravo prepared to battle Ederson for Manchester City starting spot
|Man Utd midfielder Fellaini open to future China switch
|Mertens never considered leaving Napoli amid Barca and Chelsea interest
|Kompany eyeing international retirement after 2018 World Cup
|Nadal hoping for birthday present from Real Madrid
|Ramos´ goals make him one of the best - Ozil
|Morientes not surprised by Zidane success as Real Madrid eye greatness
|The Confed Cup does not matter - Portugal coach Santos prioritising World Cup qualifier
|Atletico ban ´has changed everything´ for Man Utd target Lacazette, says Aulas
|Robson backs Manchester United for Sanchez move
|Allegri hoping to end final woe against Ronaldo and co. - Juventus v Real Madrid in Opta numbers
|Raiola proposes Dutch loan for Juve teenager Kean
|Cristiano Ronaldo downs Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid´s road to the Champions Leag
|Italian defensive brilliance and Argentine firepower - Juventus´ road to the Champions League final
|Nice will not allow Favre to leave for Dortmund
|Rashford has dipped and can do better for Man Utd, says Robson
|Champions League win best moment of my career, says John Terry
|Dortmund and Marseille ´want to sign Balotelli´
|Champions League Final: Your Welsh football phrasebook
|O´Neill feels Mexico defeat was ´excellent preparation´ for Ireland
|Average Joe´s versus Globo Gym: Everyman Higuain aims to topple Adonis Ronaldo
|Cristiano lacks the ´Ronaldo Final´ - Real Madrid v Juventus could be his chance
|Wenger won´t win Premier League in next two years - Adams
|Sampaoli wants strong Messi-Dybala partnership
|Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
|Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
|Zoff: Donnarumma should forget about money
|Ronaldo: I would tell James to stay at Madrid but he has his reasons
|Seaman demands Arsenal backing for ´ideal man´ Wenger
|Lyon 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0 (aet, 7-6 pens): Despair for Kiedrzynek in Women´s Champions League thr
|Sampaoli keen to build around ´very excited´ Messi