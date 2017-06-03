Giggs: Griezmann still a target for Manchester United

Ryan Giggs believes Manchester United's pursuit of Antoine Griezmann may not be over despite the Frenchman's apparent pledge of allegiance to Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann, 26, has been widely tipped to join United in a blockbuster off-season transfer but the Atletico star appeared to commit himself to the LaLiga outfit on Thursday.

After Atletico's player registration ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Griezmann tweeted "Now more than ever Atleti".

United have since been linked with Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti, but former assistant and club legend Giggs feels a deal for Griezmann can still be done as Jose Mourinho attempts to add goals to a side – who only scored 54 times in the Premier League last season.

"I'm not so sure if we've heard the end of that. I think it'll be ebb and flow during the summer, there'll be lots of rumours," Giggs told Sky Sports.

"United need goals. All the teams I played in there were goals from everywhere.

"Sometimes you'd rely on a centre-forward for a season, but more often than not you had midfielders, even defenders, wingers and obviously the forwards all contributing.

"They lack goals," Giggs added. "There was too much dependence on Ibrahimovic and obviously, they'll miss him at least for the start of the season.

"They need to bring players in who'll score goals, and one goalscorer who's going to get 20-plus."

Griezmann has 83 goals in 160 appearances for Atletico, including 26 in all competitions in 2016-17.