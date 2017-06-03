Cristiano Ronaldo sets record for Champions League final goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in more Champions League finals than any other player after netting against Juventus.

The Real Madrid forward put the LaLiga champions ahead in Cardiff with a low, first-time strike after a cutback from Dani Carvajal 20 minutes into Saturday's match in Cardiff.

That was the third Champions League final in which Ronaldo has scored, a mark unmatched in the world game.

The two other finals in which Ronaldo scored were the 2008 showpiece in which Manchester United defeated Chelsea on penalties and the 2014 final for Madrid against city rivals Atletico, which his side won 4-1 after extra time.