CAF Champions League Review: Mayuka snatches draw for Zamalek, Al Ahli Tripoli thrash CAPS United

Al Ahli Tripoli leapfrogged CAPS United and into second place in Group B of the CAF Champions League thanks to a 4-2 victory in Friday's encounter.
The Libyans were without a win from their opening two matches but produced a clinical display in Harare to move behind Zamalek in the standings.
Sameh Derbali's penalty and a strike from Salem Ablou put the visitors in control before Muaid Ellafi made it 3-0 after only 25 minutes.
Derbali netted a fourth nine minutes from time and, although Ronald Pfumbidzai's spot-kick and Hardlife Zvirekwi's goal halved the scoreline in the dying minutes, the home side could not muster a shock comeback.
Zamalek ensured they remain top of the group after a last-gasp equaliser from Emmanuel Mayuka sealed a 1-1 draw with USM Alger.
Farouk Chafai's 30th-minute goal looked to have given the visitors a valuable win in Borg El Arab but former Southampton man Mayuka pounced to turn the ball home in the 94th minute after USM goalkeeper Mohamed Zemmamouche dropped a simple long ball into the box.
Elsewhere, ES Tunis moved top of Group C thanks to a 2-1 win away to Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sibusiso Vilakazi looked to have secured a point for the South Africans in Pretoria after he cancelled out Taha Yassine Khenissi's sixth-minute opener, but the Tunisia international won it in second-half stoppage time from the penalty spot to secure the victory.
FT: 1-1 #ZSCvsUSM#CAFCL pic.twitter.com/m4AxG7YhMJ— Zamalek SC English (@ZSCOfficial_EN) June 2, 2017
|Wenger adamant Sanchez and Ozil will not leave Arsenal
|Zidane: No added pressure as Madrid defend Champions League
|France 5 Paraguay 0: Giroud hits hat-trick in friendly rout
|Champions League Final Diary: Bale´s biggest fan welcomes Juventus and Real Madrid
|Northern Ireland 1 New Zealand 0: Boyce opens international account in routine win
|France 5 Paraguay 0: Giroud hits hat-trick in friendly rout
|Northern Ireland 1 New Zealand 0: Boyce opens international account in routine win
|Courtois hopes Lukaku joins him at Chelsea
|Ronaldo? Zidane? Real Madrid boss names the ultimate Galactico
|Ramos: Zidane has tamed complicated Real Madrid
|This is Juve´s moment - Zambrotta backs Buffon for European glory
|Atleti aren´t the only interested club - Vitolo undecided on future
|Ronaldo unconvinced by Real Madrid´s rumoured De Gea chase
|Sandro ´in no rush´ for a move after starring for Malaga
|Juventus different to 2015, Allegri warns Real Madrid
|Toure is a machine, says Sterling
|PSG appoint Henrique as new sporting director
|Herrera happy at United despite Barca links
|Allegri happy to deal with either Bale or Isco
|Buffon and Alves determined to live Champions League dream
|Ronaldo: I´m not a galactico
|Van Dijk could play for Barcelona or Real Madrid - Lennon
|Kessie joins AC Milan on two-year loan deal
|Bravo prepared to battle Ederson for Manchester City starting spot
|Man Utd midfielder Fellaini open to future China switch
|Mertens never considered leaving Napoli amid Barca and Chelsea interest
|Kompany eyeing international retirement after 2018 World Cup
|Nadal hoping for birthday present from Real Madrid
|Ramos´ goals make him one of the best - Ozil
|Morientes not surprised by Zidane success as Real Madrid eye greatness
|The Confed Cup does not matter - Portugal coach Santos prioritising World Cup qualifier
|Atletico ban ´has changed everything´ for Man Utd target Lacazette, says Aulas
|Robson backs Manchester United for Sanchez move
|Allegri hoping to end final woe against Ronaldo and co. - Juventus v Real Madrid in Opta numbers
|Raiola proposes Dutch loan for Juve teenager Kean
|Cristiano Ronaldo downs Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid´s road to the Champions Leag
|Italian defensive brilliance and Argentine firepower - Juventus´ road to the Champions League final
|Nice will not allow Favre to leave for Dortmund
|Rashford has dipped and can do better for Man Utd, says Robson
|Champions League win best moment of my career, says John Terry
|Dortmund and Marseille ´want to sign Balotelli´
|Champions League Final: Your Welsh football phrasebook
|O´Neill feels Mexico defeat was ´excellent preparation´ for Ireland
|Average Joe´s versus Globo Gym: Everyman Higuain aims to topple Adonis Ronaldo
|Cristiano lacks the ´Ronaldo Final´ - Real Madrid v Juventus could be his chance
|Wenger won´t win Premier League in next two years - Adams
|Sampaoli wants strong Messi-Dybala partnership
|Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
|Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
|Zoff: Donnarumma should forget about money
|Ronaldo: I would tell James to stay at Madrid but he has his reasons
|Seaman demands Arsenal backing for ´ideal man´ Wenger
|Lyon 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0 (aet, 7-6 pens): Despair for Kiedrzynek in Women´s Champions League thr
|Sampaoli keen to build around ´very excited´ Messi
|Nigeria 3 Togo 0: Musa and Iheanacho on target for Super Eagles
|Now more than ever Atleti - Griezmann drops latest hint on future
|France to face Paraguay without Mbappe
|Falcao prolongs Monaco contract until 2020
|Yaya Toure extends Manchester City stay
|Terry: I had to have daily injections for a year under Mourinho
|Vinales put on the spot to make Champions League prediction
|Stoke sign Fletcher on two-year deal
|UEFA honour Roma great Totti
|Schick can be the next Ibrahimovic - Nedved hails striker as Juventus close in on signing
|Selke leaves RB Leipzig for Hertha Berlin
|Juventus renaming ground to Allianz Stadium in six-year deal
|Rudy confident he will succeed at Bayern
|Dortmund: No €70m PSG offer for Aubameyang
|Mancini takes over at Zenit
|Donnarumma is not a slave - 11 top clubs want him, says Raiola
|Huntelaar seals Ajax return
|Valverde: Coaching Messi a unique experience
|Coutinho cost £8m! – New Liverpool CEO wants to spend smartly
|Kroos rules out Bayern return
|Mbappe´s maturity impresses France: It is like he has been here 15 years
|Benfica agree to sell Ederson to Manchester City for €40m
|Atletico Madrid lose transfer ban appeal
|Wenger must deliver Premier League title, says Arsenal legend Henry
|Barcelona´s Sergi Roberto ruled out of Spain double-header
|Madrid magic or Juventus steel? The Champions League final debate
|Arsenal board warned by Usmanov: Back Wenger or his legacy will be tarnished
|MLS Review: Houston go top, Orlando bounce back
|Ronaldo misses Manchester United amid frustrations with Madrid boo-boys
|Pirlo: Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or if Juve win Champions League
|Nainggolan: Inter? I want to stay at Roma
|Ventura unfazed by 8-0 win, eyes future
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic compares himself to a lion on road to recovery
|Ronaldo: I enjoy watching great players like Messi
|Dutch spirit heartens Grim as Promes shines in Morocco
|Unal completes Villarreal move from Man City