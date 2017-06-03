Article

CAF Champions League Review: Mayuka snatches draw for Zamalek, Al Ahli Tripoli thrash CAPS United

3 June 2017 00:58

Al Ahli Tripoli leapfrogged CAPS United and into second place in Group B of the CAF Champions League thanks to a 4-2 victory in Friday's encounter.

The Libyans were without a win from their opening two matches but produced a clinical display in Harare to move behind Zamalek in the standings.

Sameh Derbali's penalty and a strike from Salem Ablou put the visitors in control before Muaid Ellafi made it 3-0 after only 25 minutes.

Derbali netted a fourth nine minutes from time and, although Ronald Pfumbidzai's spot-kick and Hardlife Zvirekwi's goal halved the scoreline in the dying minutes, the home side could not muster a shock comeback.

Zamalek ensured they remain top of the group after a last-gasp equaliser from Emmanuel Mayuka sealed a 1-1 draw with USM Alger.

Farouk Chafai's 30th-minute goal looked to have given the visitors a valuable win in Borg El Arab but former Southampton man Mayuka pounced to turn the ball home in the 94th minute after USM goalkeeper Mohamed Zemmamouche dropped a simple long ball into the box.

Elsewhere, ES Tunis moved top of Group C thanks to a 2-1 win away to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sibusiso Vilakazi looked to have secured a point for the South Africans in Pretoria after he cancelled out Taha Yassine Khenissi's sixth-minute opener, but the Tunisia international won it in second-half stoppage time from the penalty spot to secure the victory.

Sponsored links

Saturday 3 June

00:58 CAF Champions League Review: Mayuka snatches draw for Zamalek, Al Ahli Tripoli thrash CAPS United
00:09 Deschamps hails Giroud hat-trick after ´difficult season´ with Arsenal

Friday 2 June

23:38 Wenger adamant Sanchez and Ozil will not leave Arsenal
23:07 Zidane: No added pressure as Madrid defend Champions League
22:56 France 5 Paraguay 0: Giroud hits hat-trick in friendly rout
22:55 Champions League Final Diary: Bale´s biggest fan welcomes Juventus and Real Madrid
22:40 Northern Ireland 1 New Zealand 0: Boyce opens international account in routine win
21:56 France 5 Paraguay 0: Giroud hits hat-trick in friendly rout
21:40 Northern Ireland 1 New Zealand 0: Boyce opens international account in routine win
21:37 Courtois hopes Lukaku joins him at Chelsea
21:13 Ronaldo? Zidane? Real Madrid boss names the ultimate Galactico
21:09 Ramos: Zidane has tamed complicated Real Madrid
20:25 This is Juve´s moment - Zambrotta backs Buffon for European glory
20:03 Atleti aren´t the only interested club - Vitolo undecided on future
19:53 Ronaldo unconvinced by Real Madrid´s rumoured De Gea chase
19:45 Sandro ´in no rush´ for a move after starring for Malaga
19:29 Juventus different to 2015, Allegri warns Real Madrid
19:26 Toure is a machine, says Sterling
19:22 PSG appoint Henrique as new sporting director
19:04 Herrera happy at United despite Barca links
18:51 Allegri happy to deal with either Bale or Isco
18:40 Buffon and Alves determined to live Champions League dream
18:34 Ronaldo: I´m not a galactico
18:20 Van Dijk could play for Barcelona or Real Madrid - Lennon
16:55 Kessie joins AC Milan on two-year loan deal
16:42 Bravo prepared to battle Ederson for Manchester City starting spot
16:20 Man Utd midfielder Fellaini open to future China switch
16:03 Mertens never considered leaving Napoli amid Barca and Chelsea interest
15:54 Kompany eyeing international retirement after 2018 World Cup
15:38 Nadal hoping for birthday present from Real Madrid
15:32 Ramos´ goals make him one of the best - Ozil
15:23 Morientes not surprised by Zidane success as Real Madrid eye greatness
15:03 The Confed Cup does not matter - Portugal coach Santos prioritising World Cup qualifier
14:52 Atletico ban ´has changed everything´ for Man Utd target Lacazette, says Aulas
14:35 Robson backs Manchester United for Sanchez move
14:28 Allegri hoping to end final woe against Ronaldo and co. - Juventus v Real Madrid in Opta numbers
13:33 Raiola proposes Dutch loan for Juve teenager Kean
13:00 Cristiano Ronaldo downs Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid´s road to the Champions Leag
13:00 Italian defensive brilliance and Argentine firepower - Juventus´ road to the Champions League final
12:56 Nice will not allow Favre to leave for Dortmund
12:00 Rashford has dipped and can do better for Man Utd, says Robson
11:07 Champions League win best moment of my career, says John Terry
10:16 Dortmund and Marseille ´want to sign Balotelli´
10:00 Champions League Final: Your Welsh football phrasebook
09:42 O´Neill feels Mexico defeat was ´excellent preparation´ for Ireland
09:00 Average Joe´s versus Globo Gym: Everyman Higuain aims to topple Adonis Ronaldo
09:00 Cristiano lacks the ´Ronaldo Final´ - Real Madrid v Juventus could be his chance
09:00 Wenger won´t win Premier League in next two years - Adams
05:12 Sampaoli wants strong Messi-Dybala partnership
04:42 Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
03:42 Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
02:36 Zoff: Donnarumma should forget about money
01:36 Ronaldo: I would tell James to stay at Madrid but he has his reasons
00:38 Seaman demands Arsenal backing for ´ideal man´ Wenger
00:37 Lyon 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0 (aet, 7-6 pens): Despair for Kiedrzynek in Women´s Champions League thr
00:26 Sampaoli keen to build around ´very excited´ Messi

Thursday 1 June

22:19 Nigeria 3 Togo 0: Musa and Iheanacho on target for Super Eagles
21:19 Now more than ever Atleti - Griezmann drops latest hint on future
21:06 France to face Paraguay without Mbappe
20:09 Falcao prolongs Monaco contract until 2020
19:02 Yaya Toure extends Manchester City stay
18:59 Terry: I had to have daily injections for a year under Mourinho
18:52 Vinales put on the spot to make Champions League prediction
18:07 Stoke sign Fletcher on two-year deal
17:24 UEFA honour Roma great Totti
17:14 Schick can be the next Ibrahimovic - Nedved hails striker as Juventus close in on signing
16:54 Selke leaves RB Leipzig for Hertha Berlin
16:30 Juventus renaming ground to Allianz Stadium in six-year deal
16:22 Rudy confident he will succeed at Bayern
15:33 Dortmund: No €70m PSG offer for Aubameyang
15:12 Mancini takes over at Zenit
15:02 Donnarumma is not a slave - 11 top clubs want him, says Raiola
14:28 Huntelaar seals Ajax return
13:58 Valverde: Coaching Messi a unique experience
13:35 Coutinho cost £8m! – New Liverpool CEO wants to spend smartly
13:20 Kroos rules out Bayern return
12:29 Mbappe´s maturity impresses France: It is like he has been here 15 years
11:16 Benfica agree to sell Ederson to Manchester City for €40m
10:31 Atletico Madrid lose transfer ban appeal
10:21 Wenger must deliver Premier League title, says Arsenal legend Henry
09:57 Barcelona´s Sergi Roberto ruled out of Spain double-header
09:47 Madrid magic or Juventus steel? The Champions League final debate
08:50 Arsenal board warned by Usmanov: Back Wenger or his legacy will be tarnished
05:15 MLS Review: Houston go top, Orlando bounce back
04:43 Ronaldo misses Manchester United amid frustrations with Madrid boo-boys
04:14 Pirlo: Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or if Juve win Champions League
04:02 Nainggolan: Inter? I want to stay at Roma
02:02 Ventura unfazed by 8-0 win, eyes future
01:31 Zlatan Ibrahimovic compares himself to a lion on road to recovery
01:28 Ronaldo: I enjoy watching great players like Messi
01:22 Dutch spirit heartens Grim as Promes shines in Morocco
01:11 Unal completes Villarreal move from Man City

Facebook