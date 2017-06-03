Former Bundesliga club 1860 Munich's future has been thrown into doubt after they failed to meet the deadline to acquire their license to play in the third tier.
Defeat in a relegation play-off against Jahn Regensburg last Tuesday sent 1860 down to the 3. Liga, but they failed to make a payment due by June 2 to the German Football League, reportedly of up to €10million, to secure their status in the division.
An official club statement read: "The amount required for the 3. Liga license has not been received by the deadline. The shareholders of 1860 Munich could not reach an agreement by this time.
"1860 Munich are now concentrating on finding solutions to continue the operation of the club in the coming season.
"As soon as there are facts, 1860 will clarify the situation."
Majority owner Hasan Ismaik refused to make the payment due to 1860 "failing to solve the problems" he sees within the club's structure.
"The fact that I am forced to make such a decision makes me sad. I have struggled to find a solution until the last minute, but my justified demands…have fallen on deaf ears," Jordanian businessman Ismaik said in a statement released through his company HAM International.
It has been reported that 1860, who share the Allianz Arena with Bayern Munich, will now be forced to drop into the fourth or fifth tier of German football.
|We will do everything to keep him scoring - Griezmann backs Giroud to lead France forward
|Juventus always get it right when it matters - Pirlo
|1860 Munich face another relegation over unpaid 3. Liga license fee
|Ceferin was unaware of FIFA inspections into North Korean workers at World Cup venue
|Hazard: Chelsea can make Champions League impact
|England striker Defoe eyes World Cup 2018 spot
|Northern Ireland to build on Euro 2016 spirit with Turkey camp
|Morientes backs Ronaldo for Ballon d´Or as he urges Madrid star to ignore whistles
|Portland Timbers 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0: Valeri brace ends slump
|Giggs: Griezmann still a target for Manchester United
|Alba glad to move on from Luis Enrique as he looks forward to Valverde tenure
|Messi aiming to win everything with Barca after launching theme park
|Wenger hints at move for Mahrez after revealing admiration for Leicester star
|CAF Champions League Review: Mayuka snatches draw for Zamalek, Al Ahli Tripoli thrash CAPS United
|Deschamps hails Giroud hat-trick after ´difficult season´ with Arsenal
|Wenger adamant Sanchez and Ozil will not leave Arsenal
|Zidane: No added pressure as Madrid defend Champions League
|France 5 Paraguay 0: Giroud hits hat-trick in friendly rout
|Champions League Final Diary: Bale´s biggest fan welcomes Juventus and Real Madrid
|Northern Ireland 1 New Zealand 0: Boyce opens international account in routine win
|France 5 Paraguay 0: Giroud hits hat-trick in friendly rout
|Northern Ireland 1 New Zealand 0: Boyce opens international account in routine win
|Courtois hopes Lukaku joins him at Chelsea
|Ronaldo? Zidane? Real Madrid boss names the ultimate Galactico
|Ramos: Zidane has tamed complicated Real Madrid
|This is Juve´s moment - Zambrotta backs Buffon for European glory
|Atleti aren´t the only interested club - Vitolo undecided on future
|Ronaldo unconvinced by Real Madrid´s rumoured De Gea chase
|Sandro ´in no rush´ for a move after starring for Malaga
|Juventus different to 2015, Allegri warns Real Madrid
|Toure is a machine, says Sterling
|PSG appoint Henrique as new sporting director
|Herrera happy at United despite Barca links
|Allegri happy to deal with either Bale or Isco
|Buffon and Alves determined to live Champions League dream
|Ronaldo: I´m not a galactico
|Van Dijk could play for Barcelona or Real Madrid - Lennon
|Kessie joins AC Milan on two-year loan deal
|Bravo prepared to battle Ederson for Manchester City starting spot
|Man Utd midfielder Fellaini open to future China switch
|Mertens never considered leaving Napoli amid Barca and Chelsea interest
|Kompany eyeing international retirement after 2018 World Cup
|Nadal hoping for birthday present from Real Madrid
|Ramos´ goals make him one of the best - Ozil
|Morientes not surprised by Zidane success as Real Madrid eye greatness
|The Confed Cup does not matter - Portugal coach Santos prioritising World Cup qualifier
|Atletico ban ´has changed everything´ for Man Utd target Lacazette, says Aulas
|Robson backs Manchester United for Sanchez move
|Allegri hoping to end final woe against Ronaldo and co. - Juventus v Real Madrid in Opta numbers
|Raiola proposes Dutch loan for Juve teenager Kean
|Cristiano Ronaldo downs Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid´s road to the Champions Leag
|Italian defensive brilliance and Argentine firepower - Juventus´ road to the Champions League final
|Nice will not allow Favre to leave for Dortmund
|Rashford has dipped and can do better for Man Utd, says Robson
|Champions League win best moment of my career, says John Terry
|Dortmund and Marseille ´want to sign Balotelli´
|Champions League Final: Your Welsh football phrasebook
|O´Neill feels Mexico defeat was ´excellent preparation´ for Ireland
|Average Joe´s versus Globo Gym: Everyman Higuain aims to topple Adonis Ronaldo
|Cristiano lacks the ´Ronaldo Final´ - Real Madrid v Juventus could be his chance
|Wenger won´t win Premier League in next two years - Adams
|Sampaoli wants strong Messi-Dybala partnership
|Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
|Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
|Zoff: Donnarumma should forget about money
|Ronaldo: I would tell James to stay at Madrid but he has his reasons
|Seaman demands Arsenal backing for ´ideal man´ Wenger
|Lyon 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0 (aet, 7-6 pens): Despair for Kiedrzynek in Women´s Champions League thr
|Sampaoli keen to build around ´very excited´ Messi
|Nigeria 3 Togo 0: Musa and Iheanacho on target for Super Eagles
|Now more than ever Atleti - Griezmann drops latest hint on future
|France to face Paraguay without Mbappe
|Falcao prolongs Monaco contract until 2020
|Yaya Toure extends Manchester City stay
|Terry: I had to have daily injections for a year under Mourinho
|Vinales put on the spot to make Champions League prediction
|Stoke sign Fletcher on two-year deal
|UEFA honour Roma great Totti
|Schick can be the next Ibrahimovic - Nedved hails striker as Juventus close in on signing
|Selke leaves RB Leipzig for Hertha Berlin
|Juventus renaming ground to Allianz Stadium in six-year deal
|Rudy confident he will succeed at Bayern
|Dortmund: No €70m PSG offer for Aubameyang
|Mancini takes over at Zenit
|Donnarumma is not a slave - 11 top clubs want him, says Raiola
|Huntelaar seals Ajax return
|Valverde: Coaching Messi a unique experience
|Coutinho cost £8m! – New Liverpool CEO wants to spend smartly
|Kroos rules out Bayern return
|Mbappe´s maturity impresses France: It is like he has been here 15 years
|Benfica agree to sell Ederson to Manchester City for €40m
|Atletico Madrid lose transfer ban appeal
|Wenger must deliver Premier League title, says Arsenal legend Henry
|Barcelona´s Sergi Roberto ruled out of Spain double-header
|Madrid magic or Juventus steel? The Champions League final debate
|Arsenal board warned by Usmanov: Back Wenger or his legacy will be tarnished
|MLS Review: Houston go top, Orlando bounce back
|Ronaldo misses Manchester United amid frustrations with Madrid boo-boys
|Pirlo: Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or if Juve win Champions League
|Nainggolan: Inter? I want to stay at Roma
|Ventura unfazed by 8-0 win, eyes future
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic compares himself to a lion on road to recovery
|Ronaldo: I enjoy watching great players like Messi
|Dutch spirit heartens Grim as Promes shines in Morocco
|Unal completes Villarreal move from Man City