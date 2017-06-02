Wenger won´t win Premier League in next two years - Adams

Tony Adams fears Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal will "end in tears" as he does not believe the Gunners are capable of winning the Premier League over the next two seasons.
Wenger signed a new two-year deal on Wednesday, ending months of speculation over his future in a debate that divided the club's fanbase.
Former Arsenal captain Adams, who recently criticised the Frenchman's coaching ability, had called for him to quit after securing victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final.
But now that Wenger has agreed extended terms, the four-time English top-flight champion is worried, suggesting the 67-year-old does not have a life outside of football.
"I believe this squad is not going to win the league in the next two years," Adams, who was unable to stave off relegation from LaLiga with Granada in his latest coaching role, said to Sky Sports.
"It could possibly all crumble around him and I think that would be very sad.
"From one human being to another human being, I hope it doesn't.
"I really prayed that he would get out after the FA Cup, say, 'enough is enough' and find someone else to replace him. I don't know who that is."
What a strike, @6_LKOSCIELNY - but is it your Goal of the Season?— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 2, 2017
Vote https://t.co/3XT5wIBQO0 pic.twitter.com/Vh2oJfoo1a
Adams added: "I don't know the legacy of Arsene. Maybe in the next two years he will have a legacy and he will get a transition of new coaches coming through. If he's doing that I say: 'Fantastic Arsene, wonderful.'
"I just think he's been the most successful Arsenal manager of all time. I don't want that spoiled and I see signs that he's incredibly addicted to football. I don't see that he's got a life outside of it.
"I just don't want him to go on too long and for it to crumble and end in tears, and all of us don't like Arsene. It would be so sad."
