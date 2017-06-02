Seaman demands Arsenal backing for ´ideal man´ Wenger

Arsenal great David Seaman believes Arsene Wenger remains the right man for the job at Emirates Stadium but has urged the club's board to back him in the transfer market.
Wenger ended months of speculation over his future, a period marred by fan protests against his reign, by confirming a two-year contract extension on Wednesday.
The news came on the back of the Gunners' stirring 2-1 win over Premier League champions Chelsea to secure a third FA Cup in four seasons, although a late rally was unable to seal a top-four spot and Champions League football.
"I'm very happy Arsene has signed for another two years and it's [about] moving forward," former England goalkeeper Seaman told Omnisport. "He's definitely the ideal man.
"There is stuff that needs to change. We've got to start attracting the top players again and that might mean moving the wage structure a bit.
"That's the way of attracting the top players, obviously paying the right fees as well. We still need a few players, it's been like that for a few seasons now and it's time people realise that's what needs to be done."
Watch the full interview https://t.co/reLVOxtXgR pic.twitter.com/ktCXH7yZuw— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 31, 2017
Seaman believes breaking with Arsenal's rigid wage structure is the key to attracting new talent but also keeping star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil at the club.
"We don't want to go down that road again," he said of Sanchez and Ozil potentially departing during the close-season. "We went down that road with [Cesc] Fabregas and [Gael] Clichy and [Samir] Nasri – great players who left because they got more money at other clubs.
"With Sanchez and Ozil we don't want to be losing that quality of player. Those are the type of people I pray that we can bring in."
Despite Arsenal losing their Champions League status for the first time in 20 seasons, Seaman does not believe this should be an excuse for falling further behind Chelsea and the Manchester clubs.
"We're getting left behind a little bit," he said. "The likes of Chelsea, Man City and Man United have got big, big financial backing. They're attracting the players and it's time that we did as well.
"We've been in the Champions League for 20 years. I think players will look at that and it hopefully doesn't bother them too much.
"Once you pay a player enough money that's the main attraction. The Champions League is a negative but it's not one that's been there for a long time. I think it's just a one-off."
See how much it meant to @mertesacker and the lads in our special @EmiratesFACup final mini movie— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 31, 2017
https://t.co/sEExpDWs6l pic.twitter.com/0DTw7sw5BJ
Seaman believes a dominant centre-back and holding midfielder should be top of the Arsenal shopping list and he urged the divided factions of the club's fanbase to unite.
"The demonstrations and the unrest within the fans wasn't good for the team," he added. "They're venting their anger on matchdays, which isn’t helping at all.
"The timing of the announcement [on Wenger's contract] should have been dealt with a lot earlier to get that out of the way and let people move on with stuff.
"It would have been easier for the players if all that anger wasn't there."
David Seaman leads a panel of judges for SpottoCash (www.spottocash.com), spot-the-ball for the digital generation with a guaranteed £10,000 weekly prize.
|Nigeria 3 Togo 0: Musa and Iheanacho on target for Super Eagles
|Now more than ever Atleti - Griezmann drops latest hint on future
|France to face Paraguay without Mbappe
|Falcao prolongs Monaco contract until 2020
|Yaya Toure extends Manchester City stay
|Terry: I had to have daily injections for a year under Mourinho
|Vinales put on the spot to make Champions League prediction
|Stoke sign Fletcher on two-year deal
|UEFA honour Roma great Totti
|Schick can be the next Ibrahimovic - Nedved hails striker as Juventus close in on signing
|Selke leaves RB Leipzig for Hertha Berlin
|Juventus renaming ground to Allianz Stadium in six-year deal
|Rudy confident he will succeed at Bayern
|Dortmund: No €70m PSG offer for Aubameyang
|Mancini takes over at Zenit
|Donnarumma is not a slave - 11 top clubs want him, says Raiola
|Huntelaar seals Ajax return
|Valverde: Coaching Messi a unique experience
|Coutinho cost £8m! – New Liverpool CEO wants to spend smartly
|Kroos rules out Bayern return
|Mbappe´s maturity impresses France: It is like he has been here 15 years
|Benfica agree to sell Ederson to Manchester City for €40m
|Atletico Madrid lose transfer ban appeal
|Wenger must deliver Premier League title, says Arsenal legend Henry
|Barcelona´s Sergi Roberto ruled out of Spain double-header
|Madrid magic or Juventus steel? The Champions League final debate
|Arsenal board warned by Usmanov: Back Wenger or his legacy will be tarnished
|MLS Review: Houston go top, Orlando bounce back
|Ronaldo misses Manchester United amid frustrations with Madrid boo-boys
|Pirlo: Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or if Juve win Champions League
|Nainggolan: Inter? I want to stay at Roma
|Ventura unfazed by 8-0 win, eyes future
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic compares himself to a lion on road to recovery
|Ronaldo: I enjoy watching great players like Messi
|Dutch spirit heartens Grim as Promes shines in Morocco
|Unal completes Villarreal move from Man City
|Italy 8 San Marino 0: Lapadula nets hat-trick as Azzurri debutants cruise
|Italy 8 San Marino 0: Lapadula nets hat-trick as Azzurri debutants cruise
|Ronaldinho, Messi and the players Wenger could have signed for Arsenal
|Mbappe doesn´t know what he will do - Silva on Monaco star´s future
|Morocco 1 Netherlands 2: Promes and Depay shine as 10-man visitors hold on
|Morocco 1 Netherlands 2: Promes and Depay shine as 10-man visitors hold on
|Juventus´ Khedira remembers no respect from Madrid fans
|Valverde: Make Barcelona greater again
|Rangers sign Portugal defender Bruno Alves to two-year deal
|Griezmann ´happy´ at Atletico as he nears decision on future
|Vieira, Henry and Wenger´s best signings at Arsenal
|Mourinho misery and wonderful Walcott - Arsene Wenger´s Arsenal reign in Opta facts
|AFC Champions League Review: Urawa Reds and Shanghai SIPG reach quarter-finals
|Gazidis claims no candidate better than ´world class´ Wenger
|Wolfsburg complete €20m Brooks deal
|Wenger asks Arsenal fans for unity after continuing ´love affair´
|Wenger targets ´top, top quality´ signings after Arsenal stay
|Chelsea target Lukaku has ´promise´ that Everton will let him leave
|Wenger agrees two-year Arsenal extension
|Ibrahimovic wants Man Utd stay, but has ´a lot of offers´
|De Rossi signs Roma renewal until 2019
|Kroos: Bayern exit partially down to money
|Cazorla sidelined for another five months
|Montella would welcome Morata with open arms
|Ramos not interested in Ballon d´Or: I would have played tennis if I wanted individual trophies
|Benfica confirm talks with Manchester City over Ederson
|Kroos: Real Madrid have no magic recipe for success
|Buffon v Ronaldo: The Champions League´s greatest goalkeeper meets its most prolific goalscorer
|Hrustic to get his chance in June, says Postecoglou
|Iniesta still wants to retire at Barcelona
|Bale or Isco? Casemiro glad decision isn´t his
|He is a legend – Ramos praises Juventus great Buffon
|Vidal urges Sanchez to join Bayern
|Hrustic moves closer to Socceroos debut
|Southgate not pressured by Mourinho into Rashford decision
|AFC Champions League Review: Paulinho sends Guangzhou Evergrande through, Persepolis make history