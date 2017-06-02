Related

Article

Sandro ´in no rush´ for a move after starring for Malaga

2 June 2017 19:45

Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez insists his focus is on performing for Spain Under-21s and not the transfer market, despite reported interest from Premier League clubs.

Everton are among the sides linked with the former Barcelona man, who impressed in LaLiga this season, scoring 14 times in the league.

However, Sandro is determined not to be distracted by rumours ahead of the Under-21 European Championship.

"It's true that I have a low clause, but right now I am still a Malaga player and I want to focus on the national team," he told AS.

"I am in no rush to sign for a big club. I try to avoid all they're saying about me."

Atletico Madrid are also among the reported suitors, but a lost appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport means they are unable to register players until January due to a transfer ban.

Sandro refused to discuss that option, too, stating his happiness at enjoying a season as a key player at Malaga.

"I don't think about that either," he added. "The only thing in my head right now is the national team.

"I had it clear: I knew that the only way to keep growing, improving and making myself into a football was by playing football.

"The only option was to go to a club where I could fight for gametime and I'm very happy with how things have worked out in Malaga. It's what I'd wanted."

Sponsored links

Friday 2 June

21:37 Courtois hopes Lukaku joins him at Chelsea
21:13 Ronaldo? Zidane? Real Madrid boss names the ultimate Galactico
21:09 Ramos: Zidane has tamed complicated Real Madrid
20:25 This is Juve´s moment - Zambrotta backs Buffon for European glory
20:03 Atleti aren´t the only interested club - Vitolo undecided on future
19:53 Ronaldo unconvinced by Real Madrid´s rumoured De Gea chase
19:45 Sandro ´in no rush´ for a move after starring for Malaga
19:29 Juventus different to 2015, Allegri warns Real Madrid
19:26 Toure is a machine, says Sterling
19:22 PSG appoint Henrique as new sporting director
19:04 Herrera happy at United despite Barca links
18:51 Allegri happy to deal with either Bale or Isco
18:40 Buffon and Alves determined to live Champions League dream
18:34 Ronaldo: I´m not a galactico
18:20 Van Dijk could play for Barcelona or Real Madrid - Lennon
16:55 Kessie joins AC Milan on two-year loan deal
16:42 Bravo prepared to battle Ederson for Manchester City starting spot
16:20 Man Utd midfielder Fellaini open to future China switch
16:03 Mertens never considered leaving Napoli amid Barca and Chelsea interest
15:54 Kompany eyeing international retirement after 2018 World Cup
15:38 Nadal hoping for birthday present from Real Madrid
15:32 Ramos´ goals make him one of the best - Ozil
15:23 Morientes not surprised by Zidane success as Real Madrid eye greatness
15:03 The Confed Cup does not matter - Portugal coach Santos prioritising World Cup qualifier
14:52 Atletico ban ´has changed everything´ for Man Utd target Lacazette, says Aulas
14:35 Robson backs Manchester United for Sanchez move
14:28 Allegri hoping to end final woe against Ronaldo and co. - Juventus v Real Madrid in Opta numbers
13:33 Raiola proposes Dutch loan for Juve teenager Kean
13:00 Cristiano Ronaldo downs Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid´s road to the Champions Leag
13:00 Italian defensive brilliance and Argentine firepower - Juventus´ road to the Champions League final
12:56 Nice will not allow Favre to leave for Dortmund
12:00 Rashford has dipped and can do better for Man Utd, says Robson
11:07 Champions League win best moment of my career, says John Terry
10:16 Dortmund and Marseille ´want to sign Balotelli´
10:00 Champions League Final: Your Welsh football phrasebook
09:42 O´Neill feels Mexico defeat was ´excellent preparation´ for Ireland
09:00 Average Joe´s versus Globo Gym: Everyman Higuain aims to topple Adonis Ronaldo
09:00 Cristiano lacks the ´Ronaldo Final´ - Real Madrid v Juventus could be his chance
09:00 Wenger won´t win Premier League in next two years - Adams
05:12 Sampaoli wants strong Messi-Dybala partnership
04:42 Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
03:42 Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
02:36 Zoff: Donnarumma should forget about money
01:36 Ronaldo: I would tell James to stay at Madrid but he has his reasons
00:38 Seaman demands Arsenal backing for ´ideal man´ Wenger
00:37 Lyon 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0 (aet, 7-6 pens): Despair for Kiedrzynek in Women´s Champions League thr
00:26 Sampaoli keen to build around ´very excited´ Messi

Thursday 1 June

22:19 Nigeria 3 Togo 0: Musa and Iheanacho on target for Super Eagles
21:19 Now more than ever Atleti - Griezmann drops latest hint on future
21:06 France to face Paraguay without Mbappe
20:09 Falcao prolongs Monaco contract until 2020
19:02 Yaya Toure extends Manchester City stay
18:59 Terry: I had to have daily injections for a year under Mourinho
18:52 Vinales put on the spot to make Champions League prediction
18:07 Stoke sign Fletcher on two-year deal
17:24 UEFA honour Roma great Totti
17:14 Schick can be the next Ibrahimovic - Nedved hails striker as Juventus close in on signing
16:54 Selke leaves RB Leipzig for Hertha Berlin
16:30 Juventus renaming ground to Allianz Stadium in six-year deal
16:22 Rudy confident he will succeed at Bayern
15:33 Dortmund: No €70m PSG offer for Aubameyang
15:12 Mancini takes over at Zenit
15:02 Donnarumma is not a slave - 11 top clubs want him, says Raiola
14:28 Huntelaar seals Ajax return
13:58 Valverde: Coaching Messi a unique experience
13:35 Coutinho cost £8m! – New Liverpool CEO wants to spend smartly
13:20 Kroos rules out Bayern return
12:29 Mbappe´s maturity impresses France: It is like he has been here 15 years
11:16 Benfica agree to sell Ederson to Manchester City for €40m
10:31 Atletico Madrid lose transfer ban appeal
10:21 Wenger must deliver Premier League title, says Arsenal legend Henry
09:57 Barcelona´s Sergi Roberto ruled out of Spain double-header
09:47 Madrid magic or Juventus steel? The Champions League final debate
08:50 Arsenal board warned by Usmanov: Back Wenger or his legacy will be tarnished
05:15 MLS Review: Houston go top, Orlando bounce back
04:43 Ronaldo misses Manchester United amid frustrations with Madrid boo-boys
04:14 Pirlo: Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or if Juve win Champions League
04:02 Nainggolan: Inter? I want to stay at Roma
02:02 Ventura unfazed by 8-0 win, eyes future
01:31 Zlatan Ibrahimovic compares himself to a lion on road to recovery
01:28 Ronaldo: I enjoy watching great players like Messi
01:22 Dutch spirit heartens Grim as Promes shines in Morocco
01:11 Unal completes Villarreal move from Man City

Wednesday 31 May

23:37 Italy 8 San Marino 0: Lapadula nets hat-trick as Azzurri debutants cruise
22:37 Italy 8 San Marino 0: Lapadula nets hat-trick as Azzurri debutants cruise
21:59 Ronaldinho, Messi and the players Wenger could have signed for Arsenal
21:39 Mbappe doesn´t know what he will do - Silva on Monaco star´s future
21:32 Morocco 1 Netherlands 2: Promes and Depay shine as 10-man visitors hold on
20:33 Morocco 1 Netherlands 2: Promes and Depay shine as 10-man visitors hold on
20:28 Juventus´ Khedira remembers no respect from Madrid fans
20:12 Valverde: Make Barcelona greater again
19:57 Rangers sign Portugal defender Bruno Alves to two-year deal
18:56 Griezmann ´happy´ at Atletico as he nears decision on future
18:40 Vieira, Henry and Wenger´s best signings at Arsenal
18:18 Mourinho misery and wonderful Walcott - Arsene Wenger´s Arsenal reign in Opta facts
17:12 AFC Champions League Review: Urawa Reds and Shanghai SIPG reach quarter-finals
16:51 Gazidis claims no candidate better than ´world class´ Wenger
16:28 Wolfsburg complete €20m Brooks deal
15:45 Wenger asks Arsenal fans for unity after continuing ´love affair´
15:24 Wenger targets ´top, top quality´ signings after Arsenal stay
14:44 Chelsea target Lukaku has ´promise´ that Everton will let him leave
14:33 Wenger agrees two-year Arsenal extension
14:25 Ibrahimovic wants Man Utd stay, but has ´a lot of offers´
14:09 De Rossi signs Roma renewal until 2019
13:54 Kroos: Bayern exit partially down to money
13:35 Cazorla sidelined for another five months
12:04 Montella would welcome Morata with open arms
10:36 Ramos not interested in Ballon d´Or: I would have played tennis if I wanted individual trophies
10:16 Benfica confirm talks with Manchester City over Ederson
09:42 Kroos: Real Madrid have no magic recipe for success
09:01 Buffon v Ronaldo: The Champions League´s greatest goalkeeper meets its most prolific goalscorer
06:43 Hrustic to get his chance in June, says Postecoglou
04:42 Iniesta still wants to retire at Barcelona
03:43 Bale or Isco? Casemiro glad decision isn´t his
02:58 He is a legend – Ramos praises Juventus great Buffon
01:57 Vidal urges Sanchez to join Bayern
01:13 Hrustic moves closer to Socceroos debut
00:45 Southgate not pressured by Mourinho into Rashford decision
00:22 AFC Champions League Review: Paulinho sends Guangzhou Evergrande through, Persepolis make history

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 38 +65 93
2 Barcelona 38 +79 90
3 Atlético Madrid 38 +43 78
4 Sevilla 38 +20 72
5 Villarreal 38 +23 67
6 Real Sociedad 38 +6 64
7 Athletic Club 38 +10 63
8 Espanyol 38 -1 56
9 Deportivo Alavés 38 -2 55
10 Eibar 38 +5 54
11 Málaga 38 -6 46
12 Valencia 38 -9 46
13 Celta de Vigo 38 -16 45
14 Las Palmas 38 -21 39
15 Real Betis 38 -23 39
16 Deportivo La C… 38 -18 36
17 Leganés 38 -19 35
18 Sporting Gijón 38 -30 31
19 Osasuna 38 -54 22
20 Granada 38 -52 20

Facebook