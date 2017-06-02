Ronaldo unconvinced by Real Madrid´s rumoured De Gea chase

Cristiano Ronaldo believes David de Gea is a top-class goalkeeper but is unwilling to be drawn on speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

A report in England this week claimed that Manchester United have rejected a £60million bid for De Gea, who has been linked with the Spanish champions for much of the last year.

Ronaldo, who left United for Madrid in 2009 for what was then a world-record transfer fee in the region of £80m, says it is unsurprising to read rumours surrounding his side's transfer plans.

He did, however, suggest that only "one or two" of Madrid's reported targets will be signed before the start of next season.

"Keylor Navas is Real Madrid's goalkeeper. De Gea is a very good keeper but he is at United," he told La Sexta.

"They talk about 50,000 footballers every year and they are always the same. Of the players they talk about, maybe one or two will arrive and that's it."

De Gea made 45 appearances for United in 2016-17 but his future was cast into further doubt when manager Jose Mourinho overlooked him for the Europa League final in favour of Sergio Romero, who had played more regularly in the tournament.

Mourinho insisted De Gea had no issues with the decision, however, stating last month that the former Atletico Madrid man "is top of the world and we want to keep top of the world".