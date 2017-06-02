Ronaldo: I´m not a galactico

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he will go down in history at Real Madrid but says he does not consider himself to be "a galactico".
The Portugal ace has scored 40 goals in all competitions to help Madrid to a second Champions League final in a row and claim their first LaLiga title since 2012.
Ronaldo netted the winning penalty in the shoot-out when Madrid won the Champions League against Atletico Madrid last season and scored from the spot when they beat their city rivals in the 2014 showpiece.
However, he says he has not considered any specific preparation for Saturday's match in Cardiff, when he will attempt to find a way past the imperious Juventus defence and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.
"I'm not a typical player who likes to look at videos because I think that things come naturally. Obviously it's important to know one or two points but not to obsess," he said.
"For example, in penalties, thinking about which side you shoot more towards: when you're there, a lot of things go through your head and it's one moment to decide. It's instinct. And that's why I don't really like to plan what I'm going to do.
"A penalty in the final? It's not fear. I like to take risks. It's a calculated risk, not life or death. I can score or miss.
"But I'm not going to miss. You have to think positively. That's the difference between good players, very good players and galacticos.
"I don't consider myself a galactico. But I consider myself a player who has created history in Manchester, Madrid and with the national team."
25 - Cristiano Ronaldo has become the second player to score 25+ goals in eight La Liga seasons in a row, after Lionel Messi. Monster. pic.twitter.com/7hMRLTRxXs— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 21, 2017
Ronaldo also insists he will never be an out-and-out striker and admits that he prefers playing in a 4-4-2 system.
The 32-year-old has developed into more of a centre-forward during Zinedine Zidane's time in charge at Santiago Bernabeu and has often been partnered in attack with Karim Benzema this season.
The Portugal captain has admitted to changing the way he trains and plays in order to stay fresher for the decisive games in a campaign and his approach has paid dividends in 2016-17, given that he has scored eight goals in his last four Champions League games and six in their final four LaLiga matches as they clinched the title.
However, the former Manchester United star – who also played in a top two for Portugal when they won Euro 2016 – says it is wrong to consider him a number nine.
"People think I'm a striker. I'm never going to be a striker. I've scored nearly 600 goals playing in the position I do," he told La Sexta.
"It depends on the tactics the coach uses. I like to play with more freedom; when we play 4-4-2 I like it more. But that's not to say I don't like to play in a 4-3-3 because I do other movements and take up different positions.
"Of course I like to play more freely because it's a position in which I also play for Portugal, but obviously I also like the 4-3-3."
|Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
