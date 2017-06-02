Man Utd midfielder Fellaini open to future China switch

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is open to one day being the subject of a transfer to the Chinese Super League.
Fellaini still has a year left to run on his United deal after Jose Mourinho triggered an extension on his deal back in January.
The 29-year-old insists he is focused on life at Old Trafford, where he has spent the last four seasons, but is not opposed to a move to China.
"In China? Why not?" Fellaini said to VTM Nieuws after being asked if he would ever follow Belgium team-mate Axel Witsel to the country.
"I'm now a Manchester United player, but I do not rule out such a transfer in the future."
Fellaini praised Mourinho after his first season under the former Chelsea boss and assured he was happy to provide a versatile option.
The ex-Everton player appeared in 28 Premier League matches for United last season, the most since he joined the club.
"He knows how to use me and I play wherever he needs me," said Fellaini.
"At the start of the season, I played as a number six, then as a number eight and then a number 10.
"He knows my qualities and knows how to use me. If he plays me, I will play there and give my best."
Fellaini is with the Belgium squad for two matches next week – a friendly against Czech Republic and a World Cup qualifier against Estonia.
