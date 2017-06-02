Related

Article

Cristiano lacks the ´Ronaldo Final´ - Real Madrid v Juventus could be his chance

2 June 2017 09:00

Thirteen major finals, eight of them won, but none of them crystallised in his name. Cristiano Ronaldo may have his last, but best, chance to retire with a "Ronaldo Final" to look back on when Real Madrid defend the Champions League against Juventus in Cardiff.

Ronaldo has won all there is to win across two of the biggest clubs in the world and, unlike his measuring stick rival Lionel Messi, sealed international glory too.

He's scored winning goals, been at the heart of drama but he's never seemed to stand out, no matter how many times that well-crafted six-pack has been brought out in celebration.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has the 1998 World Cup final (and the 2006 one too, despite losing it) forever remembered as a pivotal success in a glittering career, but there is not one that similarly gleams among Ronaldo's gargantuan glut of gongs. 

 

Road to Cardiff. #APorLa12

A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) on


PLENTY OF SILVERWARE, NO GOLDEN MOMENTS

Across 13 major finals with Manchester United, Madrid and Portugal, Ronaldo has only scored six goals, despite having taken a mammoth 65 shots at goal in those contests.

Of course, for most of his career, Ronaldo has been his team's lightning-rod for success and that leading-light status often results in the forward taking the attacking burden on his shoulders too much.

But if that's the case, why has he never dominated any of those games? Here's how he has fared on the biggest stages to date...

2004 FA Cup - Manchester United 3-0 Millwall: A 19-year-old Ronaldo scores as second-tier opposition are brushed aside in a non-event.

Euro 2004 - Portugal 0-1 Greece: Expected to launch a new era for the Seleccao, Ronaldo and co are stunned by Otto Rehhagel's minnows on home soil, leaving the young hero in tears.

2005 FA Cup - Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United (5-4 pens): Stifled on the left wing, Ronaldo scores in the shoot-out but Scholes' miss is costly.

2006 League Cup - Manchester United 4-0 Wigan: Another blowout, with Ronaldo scoring the third in a game remembered for Wayne Rooney ousting Ruud van Nistelrooy as United's top striker.

2007 FA Cup - Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United (aet): A soporific affair for 116 minutes before Didier Drogba takes a place in the history books as the first FA Cup final goalscorer at the new Wembley.

2008 Champions League - Manchester United 1-1 (6-5 pens): Gives United the lead, but a shoot-out miss leaves Ronaldo tormented before John Terry's slip and Edwin van der Sar denies Nicolas Anelka.

2009 League Cup - Manchester United 0-0 Tottenham (4-1 pens): Hits the post in another bore draw under the arch, but does his job after the game goes to penalties, banishing Moscow memories.

2009 Champions League - Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United: Brings the curtain down on his United career by being blown away by Pep Guardiola and Messi.

2011 Copa del Rey - Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid (aet): Secures Los Blancos' first trophy under Jose Mourinho with a header in a bruising Clasico encounter.

2013 Copa del Rey - Real Madrid 1-2 Atletico Madrid (aet): Ronaldo heads his team in front, but is sent off late in extra time after Diego Simeone's men have consigned Mourinho to "worst season of my life".

2014 Champions League - Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid (aet): Ronaldo's 120th-minute penalty is the final act in a contest depicted best by Sergio Ramos' vein-popping celebrations after forcing extra time.

2016 Champions League - Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid (5-3 pens): Again has the last say with the winning penalty, but a half-fit - if that - Ronaldo is anonymous during the game.

Euro 2016 - Portugal 1-0 France (aet): First-half injury robs him of involvement in his country's greatest triumph, but Ronaldo remains involved with a sideline cheerleading display.


WHY IT COULD BE DIFFERENT THIS YEAR

This season has seen the advent of Ronaldo 3.0 - no longer is he the fancy-dan winger or the brutally physical and explosive wide forward of his previous incarnations at United and Madrid.

Perhaps not as sharp off the mark at the age of 32, Ronaldo now plays alongside Karim Benzema in attack, rather than to his left. In practice, he is more of a direct goal threat than at any previous point in his career - in which he is already Madrid and Portugal's record goalscorer.

Whether we are given the true 'BBC' vs 'BBC' battle in Cardiff - permitting on Gareth Bale's fitness and Massimiliano Allegri's faith in Andrea Barzagli - Ronaldo is likely to form part of the tip of a three-pronged Madrid attack.

Perhaps Bale's absence with a calf injury in the latter stages of the season prompted Zidane's decision to keep Ronaldo in cotton wool in the closing months.

The star attraction was allowed to stay at home for four consecutive league trips - to Leganes, Sporting Gijon, Deportivo La Coruna and Granada - with Zidane confirming that Ronaldo was being spared the sapping travel to away fixtures he would not play in.

It helped spark a late-season revival in the main man, especially in Europe where back-to-back hat-tricks against Bayern Munich and Atletico effectively put Los Blancos in the final.

Having enjoyed a headline contribution on the road to Cardiff, the timing in his career, the steely opposition and his new status in the team mean the 'Ronaldo Final' could come this weekend.

Sponsored links

Friday 2 June

09:42 O´Neill feels Mexico defeat was ´excellent preparation´ for Ireland
09:00 Average Joe´s versus Globo Gym: Everyman Higuain aims to topple Adonis Ronaldo
09:00 Cristiano lacks the ´Ronaldo Final´ - Real Madrid v Juventus could be his chance
09:00 Wenger won´t win Premier League in next two years - Adams
05:12 Sampaoli wants strong Messi-Dybala partnership
04:42 Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
03:42 Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
02:36 Zoff: Donnarumma should forget about money
01:36 Ronaldo: I would tell James to stay at Madrid but he has his reasons
00:38 Seaman demands Arsenal backing for ´ideal man´ Wenger
00:37 Lyon 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0 (aet, 7-6 pens): Despair for Kiedrzynek in Women´s Champions League thr
00:26 Sampaoli keen to build around ´very excited´ Messi

Thursday 1 June

22:19 Nigeria 3 Togo 0: Musa and Iheanacho on target for Super Eagles
21:19 Now more than ever Atleti - Griezmann drops latest hint on future
21:06 France to face Paraguay without Mbappe
20:09 Falcao prolongs Monaco contract until 2020
19:02 Yaya Toure extends Manchester City stay
18:59 Terry: I had to have daily injections for a year under Mourinho
18:52 Vinales put on the spot to make Champions League prediction
18:07 Stoke sign Fletcher on two-year deal
17:24 UEFA honour Roma great Totti
17:14 Schick can be the next Ibrahimovic - Nedved hails striker as Juventus close in on signing
16:54 Selke leaves RB Leipzig for Hertha Berlin
16:30 Juventus renaming ground to Allianz Stadium in six-year deal
16:22 Rudy confident he will succeed at Bayern
15:33 Dortmund: No €70m PSG offer for Aubameyang
15:12 Mancini takes over at Zenit
15:02 Donnarumma is not a slave - 11 top clubs want him, says Raiola
14:28 Huntelaar seals Ajax return
13:58 Valverde: Coaching Messi a unique experience
13:35 Coutinho cost £8m! – New Liverpool CEO wants to spend smartly
13:20 Kroos rules out Bayern return
12:29 Mbappe´s maturity impresses France: It is like he has been here 15 years
11:16 Benfica agree to sell Ederson to Manchester City for €40m
10:31 Atletico Madrid lose transfer ban appeal
10:21 Wenger must deliver Premier League title, says Arsenal legend Henry
09:57 Barcelona´s Sergi Roberto ruled out of Spain double-header
09:47 Madrid magic or Juventus steel? The Champions League final debate
08:50 Arsenal board warned by Usmanov: Back Wenger or his legacy will be tarnished
05:15 MLS Review: Houston go top, Orlando bounce back
04:43 Ronaldo misses Manchester United amid frustrations with Madrid boo-boys
04:14 Pirlo: Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or if Juve win Champions League
04:02 Nainggolan: Inter? I want to stay at Roma
02:02 Ventura unfazed by 8-0 win, eyes future
01:31 Zlatan Ibrahimovic compares himself to a lion on road to recovery
01:28 Ronaldo: I enjoy watching great players like Messi
01:22 Dutch spirit heartens Grim as Promes shines in Morocco
01:11 Unal completes Villarreal move from Man City

Wednesday 31 May

23:37 Italy 8 San Marino 0: Lapadula nets hat-trick as Azzurri debutants cruise
22:37 Italy 8 San Marino 0: Lapadula nets hat-trick as Azzurri debutants cruise
21:59 Ronaldinho, Messi and the players Wenger could have signed for Arsenal
21:39 Mbappe doesn´t know what he will do - Silva on Monaco star´s future
21:32 Morocco 1 Netherlands 2: Promes and Depay shine as 10-man visitors hold on
20:33 Morocco 1 Netherlands 2: Promes and Depay shine as 10-man visitors hold on
20:28 Juventus´ Khedira remembers no respect from Madrid fans
20:12 Valverde: Make Barcelona greater again
19:57 Rangers sign Portugal defender Bruno Alves to two-year deal
18:56 Griezmann ´happy´ at Atletico as he nears decision on future
18:40 Vieira, Henry and Wenger´s best signings at Arsenal
18:18 Mourinho misery and wonderful Walcott - Arsene Wenger´s Arsenal reign in Opta facts
17:12 AFC Champions League Review: Urawa Reds and Shanghai SIPG reach quarter-finals
16:51 Gazidis claims no candidate better than ´world class´ Wenger
16:28 Wolfsburg complete €20m Brooks deal
15:45 Wenger asks Arsenal fans for unity after continuing ´love affair´
15:24 Wenger targets ´top, top quality´ signings after Arsenal stay
14:44 Chelsea target Lukaku has ´promise´ that Everton will let him leave
14:33 Wenger agrees two-year Arsenal extension
14:25 Ibrahimovic wants Man Utd stay, but has ´a lot of offers´
14:09 De Rossi signs Roma renewal until 2019
13:54 Kroos: Bayern exit partially down to money
13:35 Cazorla sidelined for another five months
12:04 Montella would welcome Morata with open arms
10:36 Ramos not interested in Ballon d´Or: I would have played tennis if I wanted individual trophies
10:16 Benfica confirm talks with Manchester City over Ederson
09:42 Kroos: Real Madrid have no magic recipe for success
09:01 Buffon v Ronaldo: The Champions League´s greatest goalkeeper meets its most prolific goalscorer
06:43 Hrustic to get his chance in June, says Postecoglou
04:42 Iniesta still wants to retire at Barcelona
03:43 Bale or Isco? Casemiro glad decision isn´t his
02:58 He is a legend – Ramos praises Juventus great Buffon
01:57 Vidal urges Sanchez to join Bayern
01:13 Hrustic moves closer to Socceroos debut
00:45 Southgate not pressured by Mourinho into Rashford decision
00:22 AFC Champions League Review: Paulinho sends Guangzhou Evergrande through, Persepolis make history

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 38 +50 91
2 Roma 38 +52 87
3 Napoli 38 +55 86
4 Atalanta 38 +21 72
5 Lazio 38 +23 70
6 Milan 38 +12 63
7 Internazionale 38 +23 62
8 Fiorentina 38 +6 60
9 Torino 38 +5 53
10 Sampdoria 38 -6 48
11 Cagliari 38 -21 47
12 Sassuolo 38 -5 46
13 Udinese 38 -9 45
14 Chievo 38 -18 43
15 Bologna 38 -18 41
16 Genoa 38 -26 36
17 Crotone 38 -24 34
18 Empoli 38 -32 32
19 Palermo 38 -44 26
20 Pescara 38 -44 18

Facebook