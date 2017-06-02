Related

Article

Champions League win best moment of my career, says John Terry

2 June 2017 11:07

Departing Chelsea captain John Terry says the club's Champions League triumph in 2012 is easily the best moment of his career.

Terry did not play in the final against Bayern Munich due to suspension, but still values winning that tournament above any other accomplishment.

The defender's opinion is influenced by four semi-final exits and a shoot-out defeat to Manchester United in the Moscow final in 2008 – his tears after a penalty miss the enduring image of that match – before finally going all the way.

Asked what his favourite trophy was, Terry, who won a total of 17 at Chelsea, told the club's website: "Champions League, it is just a lovely trophy, but also because of just how hard over the years it has been to win it. 

"Two or three years we should have probably gone on to win it but we didn't and that just goes to show how hard and how big the competition is.

"You are playing against the best players and the best clubs in the world, so to test yourself against the best is always nice and to get over the final hurdle, even though I was not playing, was still by far the best moment of my career.

"The Champions League trophy is wide, it is big, but it is not as heavy as the Premier League trophy."

Terry is yet to decide his next destination, having opted to leave at the end of a season that mainly saw him outside of Antonio Conte's first-team plans.

The 36-year-old's debut for the club in 1998 long precedes Roman Abramovich's takeover in 2003 and he claims he was never tempted to leave the club, even when trophies were not being won regularly before the Russian owner's arrival.

"I never in my wildest dreams saw myself leaving Chelsea in that era," said Terry.

"OK, if you were not being offered a contract at the club you have to go but if you have a couple of years left, the club can't get rid of you so even if they approached me and said we have been offered this, I would not have gone.

"Honestly, it is as simple as that and I promise I never even contemplated it once to leave at that time. It was my club and that was it, as simple as that. It was not about money, I just wanted to play football for the club that I loved."

Sponsored links

Friday 2 June

13:00 Cristiano Ronaldo downs Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid´s road to the Champions Leag
13:00 Italian defensive brilliance and Argentine firepower - Juventus´ road to the Champions League final
12:56 Nice will not allow Favre to leave for Dortmund
12:00 Rashford has dipped and can do better for Man Utd, says Robson
11:07 Champions League win best moment of my career, says John Terry
10:16 Dortmund and Marseille ´want to sign Balotelli´
10:00 Champions League Final: Your Welsh football phrasebook
09:42 O´Neill feels Mexico defeat was ´excellent preparation´ for Ireland
09:00 Average Joe´s versus Globo Gym: Everyman Higuain aims to topple Adonis Ronaldo
09:00 Cristiano lacks the ´Ronaldo Final´ - Real Madrid v Juventus could be his chance
09:00 Wenger won´t win Premier League in next two years - Adams
05:12 Sampaoli wants strong Messi-Dybala partnership
04:42 Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
03:42 Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
02:36 Zoff: Donnarumma should forget about money
01:36 Ronaldo: I would tell James to stay at Madrid but he has his reasons
00:38 Seaman demands Arsenal backing for ´ideal man´ Wenger
00:37 Lyon 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0 (aet, 7-6 pens): Despair for Kiedrzynek in Women´s Champions League thr
00:26 Sampaoli keen to build around ´very excited´ Messi

Thursday 1 June

22:19 Nigeria 3 Togo 0: Musa and Iheanacho on target for Super Eagles
21:19 Now more than ever Atleti - Griezmann drops latest hint on future
21:06 France to face Paraguay without Mbappe
20:09 Falcao prolongs Monaco contract until 2020
19:02 Yaya Toure extends Manchester City stay
18:59 Terry: I had to have daily injections for a year under Mourinho
18:52 Vinales put on the spot to make Champions League prediction
18:07 Stoke sign Fletcher on two-year deal
17:24 UEFA honour Roma great Totti
17:14 Schick can be the next Ibrahimovic - Nedved hails striker as Juventus close in on signing
16:54 Selke leaves RB Leipzig for Hertha Berlin
16:30 Juventus renaming ground to Allianz Stadium in six-year deal
16:22 Rudy confident he will succeed at Bayern
15:33 Dortmund: No €70m PSG offer for Aubameyang
15:12 Mancini takes over at Zenit
15:02 Donnarumma is not a slave - 11 top clubs want him, says Raiola
14:28 Huntelaar seals Ajax return
13:58 Valverde: Coaching Messi a unique experience
13:35 Coutinho cost £8m! – New Liverpool CEO wants to spend smartly
13:20 Kroos rules out Bayern return
12:29 Mbappe´s maturity impresses France: It is like he has been here 15 years
11:16 Benfica agree to sell Ederson to Manchester City for €40m
10:31 Atletico Madrid lose transfer ban appeal
10:21 Wenger must deliver Premier League title, says Arsenal legend Henry
09:57 Barcelona´s Sergi Roberto ruled out of Spain double-header
09:47 Madrid magic or Juventus steel? The Champions League final debate
08:50 Arsenal board warned by Usmanov: Back Wenger or his legacy will be tarnished
05:15 MLS Review: Houston go top, Orlando bounce back
04:43 Ronaldo misses Manchester United amid frustrations with Madrid boo-boys
04:14 Pirlo: Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or if Juve win Champions League
04:02 Nainggolan: Inter? I want to stay at Roma
02:02 Ventura unfazed by 8-0 win, eyes future
01:31 Zlatan Ibrahimovic compares himself to a lion on road to recovery
01:28 Ronaldo: I enjoy watching great players like Messi
01:22 Dutch spirit heartens Grim as Promes shines in Morocco
01:11 Unal completes Villarreal move from Man City

Wednesday 31 May

23:37 Italy 8 San Marino 0: Lapadula nets hat-trick as Azzurri debutants cruise
22:37 Italy 8 San Marino 0: Lapadula nets hat-trick as Azzurri debutants cruise
21:59 Ronaldinho, Messi and the players Wenger could have signed for Arsenal
21:39 Mbappe doesn´t know what he will do - Silva on Monaco star´s future
21:32 Morocco 1 Netherlands 2: Promes and Depay shine as 10-man visitors hold on
20:33 Morocco 1 Netherlands 2: Promes and Depay shine as 10-man visitors hold on
20:28 Juventus´ Khedira remembers no respect from Madrid fans
20:12 Valverde: Make Barcelona greater again
19:57 Rangers sign Portugal defender Bruno Alves to two-year deal
18:56 Griezmann ´happy´ at Atletico as he nears decision on future
18:40 Vieira, Henry and Wenger´s best signings at Arsenal
18:18 Mourinho misery and wonderful Walcott - Arsene Wenger´s Arsenal reign in Opta facts
17:12 AFC Champions League Review: Urawa Reds and Shanghai SIPG reach quarter-finals
16:51 Gazidis claims no candidate better than ´world class´ Wenger
16:28 Wolfsburg complete €20m Brooks deal
15:45 Wenger asks Arsenal fans for unity after continuing ´love affair´
15:24 Wenger targets ´top, top quality´ signings after Arsenal stay
14:44 Chelsea target Lukaku has ´promise´ that Everton will let him leave
14:33 Wenger agrees two-year Arsenal extension
14:25 Ibrahimovic wants Man Utd stay, but has ´a lot of offers´
14:09 De Rossi signs Roma renewal until 2019
13:54 Kroos: Bayern exit partially down to money
13:35 Cazorla sidelined for another five months
12:04 Montella would welcome Morata with open arms
10:36 Ramos not interested in Ballon d´Or: I would have played tennis if I wanted individual trophies
10:16 Benfica confirm talks with Manchester City over Ederson
09:42 Kroos: Real Madrid have no magic recipe for success
09:01 Buffon v Ronaldo: The Champions League´s greatest goalkeeper meets its most prolific goalscorer
06:43 Hrustic to get his chance in June, says Postecoglou
04:42 Iniesta still wants to retire at Barcelona
03:43 Bale or Isco? Casemiro glad decision isn´t his
02:58 He is a legend – Ramos praises Juventus great Buffon
01:57 Vidal urges Sanchez to join Bayern
01:13 Hrustic moves closer to Socceroos debut
00:45 Southgate not pressured by Mourinho into Rashford decision
00:22 AFC Champions League Review: Paulinho sends Guangzhou Evergrande through, Persepolis make history

Facebook