Champions League win best moment of my career, says John Terry

Departing Chelsea captain John Terry says the club's Champions League triumph in 2012 is easily the best moment of his career.
Terry did not play in the final against Bayern Munich due to suspension, but still values winning that tournament above any other accomplishment.
The defender's opinion is influenced by four semi-final exits and a shoot-out defeat to Manchester United in the Moscow final in 2008 – his tears after a penalty miss the enduring image of that match – before finally going all the way.
Asked what his favourite trophy was, Terry, who won a total of 17 at Chelsea, told the club's website: "Champions League, it is just a lovely trophy, but also because of just how hard over the years it has been to win it.
"Two or three years we should have probably gone on to win it but we didn't and that just goes to show how hard and how big the competition is.
"You are playing against the best players and the best clubs in the world, so to test yourself against the best is always nice and to get over the final hurdle, even though I was not playing, was still by far the best moment of my career.
"The Champions League trophy is wide, it is big, but it is not as heavy as the Premier League trophy."
Terry is yet to decide his next destination, having opted to leave at the end of a season that mainly saw him outside of Antonio Conte's first-team plans.
The 36-year-old's debut for the club in 1998 long precedes Roman Abramovich's takeover in 2003 and he claims he was never tempted to leave the club, even when trophies were not being won regularly before the Russian owner's arrival.
"I never in my wildest dreams saw myself leaving Chelsea in that era," said Terry.
"OK, if you were not being offered a contract at the club you have to go but if you have a couple of years left, the club can't get rid of you so even if they approached me and said we have been offered this, I would not have gone.
"Honestly, it is as simple as that and I promise I never even contemplated it once to leave at that time. It was my club and that was it, as simple as that. It was not about money, I just wanted to play football for the club that I loved."
|Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
|Italy 8 San Marino 0: Lapadula nets hat-trick as Azzurri debutants cruise
|Morocco 1 Netherlands 2: Promes and Depay shine as 10-man visitors hold on
