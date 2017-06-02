Average Joe´s versus Globo Gym: Everyman Higuain aims to topple Adonis Ronaldo

There's hope for humanity yet.
As the top echelons of professional football become populated almost exclusively with bionic superbeings, one man stands alone against the inexorable march to physical perfection.
Enter earth's unlikeliest hero, Gonzalo Higuain.
The Argentina international was the lead figure in the biggest transfer story in Italy last summer.
Ladies and gentlemen, our new number 9, @G_Higuain !!! #BienvenidoPipita #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/c03m3osCy0— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 27, 2016
Having allowed Paul Pogba to rejoin Manchester United for a world-record fee, Juventus reinvested an eye-watering €90million in prising Higuain away from Napoli, where his 36 goals had made him the most prolific Capocannoniere, Serie A's top scorer, since Gunnar Nordahl in 1949-50.
With that fearsome reputation and hefty price tag fresh in our thoughts, the sight of an expanded Higuain casually ambling on as a substitute for his La Signora bow in a pre-season friendly against West Ham led to more than a few sharp intakes of breath, and plenty of stifled chuckles.
After losing the Copa America final to Chile in the final week of June - a third defeat at an international tournament showpiece in succession for Argentina's players - Higuain must have felt he deserved to put his feet up and relax, no matter how briefly, before linking up with his new employers.
Whatever he got up to on those days off was not cast in the most positive light by Juve's unforgiving all-white away shirt at London Stadium.
DEBUT: @G_Higuain comes on to replace @MarioMandzukic9 at the break. #BienvenidoPipita #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/PEdK1i0QAC— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 7, 2016
And while they say vertical stripes are flattering, pulling on the classic Bianconeri home strip did not improve things.
No matter, we all said, the sports scientists and nutritionists behind the scenes at Italian football's dominant force would soon whip the recalcitrant marksman into better shape.
But as the weeks and months went past, the transformation expected to be wrought by the rigours of playing regularly for one of Europe's powerhouse clubs did not quite materialise.
Would Juve, much like their prized asset, be left red faced and panting at having parted with such a sum for a player seemingly below, at least initially, his physical best?
Thankfully for Higuain, and perhaps maddeningly for those players living a monk-like existence in a bid to extract every last drop of physical effort in the quest for glory, the goals did not dry up.
While falling short of the stellar haul he managed in his last Partenopei campaign, with 24 title-winning goals in Turin, Higuain has delivered his second-most prolific league season since 2009-10, while shedding at least some, if not all, of the baggage he carried upon arrival in Piedmont.
Time and again the 29-year-old has made the difference when it mattered for Juve, including in matches against his former team, would-be Scudetto challengers Roma and local rivals Torino.
Perhaps his most important intervention came this month in Monte Carlo, where he struck twice to secure a 2-0 lead in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Monaco, dealing a fatal blow to the hopes of Leonardo Jardim's team.
If the goals were classic, opportunistic Higuain finishes, the celebration for the first also embodied the idiosyncrasy of the striker's potency, as he hauled himself gingerly over an adverting board - a manoeuvre many others would have taken at a hurdle - to celebrate with the travelling fans.
A night earlier, the antithesis of Higuain had exerted a similarly definitive influence on the first instalment of a Madrid derby last-four showdown.
Former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, a hat-trick hero to brush aside Atletico, epitomises the aforementioned modern football superman and is never afraid to remind us of his taut, muscular prowess.
April 7, 2017
In Cardiff, the two men will go head to head, six pack against sharp shooter.
Even taking into consideration Madrid's historic and very recent dominance of Europe, it would be a stretch indeed to ever try and bill Juventus as the underdog.
But in Higuain at least the neutrals have an everyman to cheer for, our very own average joe on the biggest stage in club football.
Should he walk away a winner on Saturday night in south Wales, we all deserve a celebratory blowout.
|Dortmund and Marseille ´want to sign Balotelli´
|Champions League Final: Your Welsh football phrasebook
|O´Neill feels Mexico defeat was ´excellent preparation´ for Ireland
|Average Joe´s versus Globo Gym: Everyman Higuain aims to topple Adonis Ronaldo
|Cristiano lacks the ´Ronaldo Final´ - Real Madrid v Juventus could be his chance
|Wenger won´t win Premier League in next two years - Adams
|Sampaoli wants strong Messi-Dybala partnership
|Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
|Mexico 3 Republic of Ireland 1: Corona, Jimenez and Vela inspire Mexicans
|Zoff: Donnarumma should forget about money
|Ronaldo: I would tell James to stay at Madrid but he has his reasons
|Seaman demands Arsenal backing for ´ideal man´ Wenger
|Lyon 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0 (aet, 7-6 pens): Despair for Kiedrzynek in Women´s Champions League thr
|Sampaoli keen to build around ´very excited´ Messi
|Nigeria 3 Togo 0: Musa and Iheanacho on target for Super Eagles
|Now more than ever Atleti - Griezmann drops latest hint on future
|France to face Paraguay without Mbappe
|Falcao prolongs Monaco contract until 2020
|Yaya Toure extends Manchester City stay
|Terry: I had to have daily injections for a year under Mourinho
|Vinales put on the spot to make Champions League prediction
|Stoke sign Fletcher on two-year deal
|UEFA honour Roma great Totti
|Schick can be the next Ibrahimovic - Nedved hails striker as Juventus close in on signing
|Selke leaves RB Leipzig for Hertha Berlin
|Juventus renaming ground to Allianz Stadium in six-year deal
|Rudy confident he will succeed at Bayern
|Dortmund: No €70m PSG offer for Aubameyang
|Mancini takes over at Zenit
|Donnarumma is not a slave - 11 top clubs want him, says Raiola
|Huntelaar seals Ajax return
|Valverde: Coaching Messi a unique experience
|Coutinho cost £8m! – New Liverpool CEO wants to spend smartly
|Kroos rules out Bayern return
|Mbappe´s maturity impresses France: It is like he has been here 15 years
|Benfica agree to sell Ederson to Manchester City for €40m
|Atletico Madrid lose transfer ban appeal
|Wenger must deliver Premier League title, says Arsenal legend Henry
|Barcelona´s Sergi Roberto ruled out of Spain double-header
|Madrid magic or Juventus steel? The Champions League final debate
|Arsenal board warned by Usmanov: Back Wenger or his legacy will be tarnished
|MLS Review: Houston go top, Orlando bounce back
|Ronaldo misses Manchester United amid frustrations with Madrid boo-boys
|Pirlo: Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or if Juve win Champions League
|Nainggolan: Inter? I want to stay at Roma
|Ventura unfazed by 8-0 win, eyes future
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic compares himself to a lion on road to recovery
|Ronaldo: I enjoy watching great players like Messi
|Dutch spirit heartens Grim as Promes shines in Morocco
|Unal completes Villarreal move from Man City
|Italy 8 San Marino 0: Lapadula nets hat-trick as Azzurri debutants cruise
|Italy 8 San Marino 0: Lapadula nets hat-trick as Azzurri debutants cruise
|Ronaldinho, Messi and the players Wenger could have signed for Arsenal
|Mbappe doesn´t know what he will do - Silva on Monaco star´s future
|Morocco 1 Netherlands 2: Promes and Depay shine as 10-man visitors hold on
|Morocco 1 Netherlands 2: Promes and Depay shine as 10-man visitors hold on
|Juventus´ Khedira remembers no respect from Madrid fans
|Valverde: Make Barcelona greater again
|Rangers sign Portugal defender Bruno Alves to two-year deal
|Griezmann ´happy´ at Atletico as he nears decision on future
|Vieira, Henry and Wenger´s best signings at Arsenal
|Mourinho misery and wonderful Walcott - Arsene Wenger´s Arsenal reign in Opta facts
|AFC Champions League Review: Urawa Reds and Shanghai SIPG reach quarter-finals
|Gazidis claims no candidate better than ´world class´ Wenger
|Wolfsburg complete €20m Brooks deal
|Wenger asks Arsenal fans for unity after continuing ´love affair´
|Wenger targets ´top, top quality´ signings after Arsenal stay
|Chelsea target Lukaku has ´promise´ that Everton will let him leave
|Wenger agrees two-year Arsenal extension
|Ibrahimovic wants Man Utd stay, but has ´a lot of offers´
|De Rossi signs Roma renewal until 2019
|Kroos: Bayern exit partially down to money
|Cazorla sidelined for another five months
|Montella would welcome Morata with open arms
|Ramos not interested in Ballon d´Or: I would have played tennis if I wanted individual trophies
|Benfica confirm talks with Manchester City over Ederson
|Kroos: Real Madrid have no magic recipe for success
|Buffon v Ronaldo: The Champions League´s greatest goalkeeper meets its most prolific goalscorer
|Hrustic to get his chance in June, says Postecoglou
|Iniesta still wants to retire at Barcelona
|Bale or Isco? Casemiro glad decision isn´t his
|He is a legend – Ramos praises Juventus great Buffon
|Vidal urges Sanchez to join Bayern
|Hrustic moves closer to Socceroos debut
|Southgate not pressured by Mourinho into Rashford decision
|AFC Champions League Review: Paulinho sends Guangzhou Evergrande through, Persepolis make history