Atleti aren´t the only interested club - Vitolo undecided on future

Sevilla winger Vitolo has revealed Atletico Madrid are among a number of clubs chasing his signature, but Manchester City are not one of them.

Atleti's failed appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport means they are unable to register any players until January, hindering their efforts in the transfer market.

But Vitolo claims they are not his only option if he is to leave Sevilla this off-season, although he may still stay at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

"I don't know what will happen - Atleti aren't the only interested club, there are more teams," he told La Provincia. "I haven't decided anything yet.

"What's more, I'm under contract at Sevilla and I owe them the greatest of respect. The day I leave Sevilla I'll be really sad to go.

"[It has been] a wonderful experience that will stay with me forever."

Vitolo was able to confirm that City are not among the interested parties, though, while he addressed links to Barcelona.

"City are a great club that have grown in recent years, but at the moment there's nothing with them," he said.

"Of course, it's flattering to be tracked by a club like Barca, but those teams track a lot of players."