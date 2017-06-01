Zlatan Ibrahimovic compares himself to a lion on road to recovery

Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided an update on his recovery from a serious knee injury in the only way he knows how.
Ibrahimovic is facing a prolonged stint on the sidelines after rupturing his right anterior cruciate ligament during Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht in April.
The 35-year-old's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, having only arrived on a one-year deal with the option of a second, but the Swede is determined to prove he is not a spent force at the highest level.
After taking England by storm with 28 goals in all competitions, a barefooted Ibrahimovic used Instagram to showcase his improving physical condition as he compared himself to a lion.
If there is one player not to underestimate, it is the former Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan, Inter, Juventus and Ajax striker.
