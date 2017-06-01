Vinales put on the spot to make Champions League prediction

MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales may opt to keep his crash helmet on all weekend for the Italian Grand Prix after backing Real Madrid to win the Champions League.

The Spaniard was put on the spot to make a prediction for Saturday's final in Cardiff between Juventus and Madrid.

He initially acknowledged that tipping Juve might prove a more popular decision in Italy, but eventually let his heart rule.

"I have to say Juventus, if not the fans will [throw things at me]," said the Yamaha rider when asked who would win.

"[It's] going to be a great match. Madrid have really good players, also Juventus. I like a lot [Gonzalo] Higuain.

Who's going to with the Champions League final? Real Madrid or Juventus ??? pic.twitter.com/V7ErzTSrBs — MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) June 1, 2017

"Let's see. I hope they can have a great match. Stay [with your] home [team], it's always good – sure I will cheer for Madrid."

Prompted to take a guess at the final score, he added: "2-1 to Madrid."