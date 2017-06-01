Related

Rudy confident he will succeed at Bayern

1 June 2017 16:22

Sebastian Rudy is confident he will succeed at Bayern Munich despite the stiff competition for places.

The versatile midfielder, who can also play at right-back, impressed at Hoffenheim in 2016-17 to earn himself a move to the Allianz Arena and a place in Joachim Low's Germany squad for the Confederations Cup.

Rudy faces a tough task to secure a starting berth at the Bundesliga champions, but he has vowed to give his all to make an instant impact at this new club.

"I am not naive and I know that the competition for places at Bayern is brutal," the 27-year-old told Sport Bild.

"But I also know what I can do and I want to prove my worth.

"It does not matter whether Bayern will sign anyone else to replace Alonso. I did not even know he would retire when I signed for Bayern in the first place.

"I think I fit in very well at Bayern. Expectations might not be very high, but I want to make the most of this opportunity. I do not feel any pressure. I have the ability and the patience to succeed at Bayern."

Rudy has signed a contract with Bayern until June 2020.

