Nigeria 3 Togo 0: Musa and Iheanacho on target for Super Eagles

Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho put disappointing Premier League campaigns behind them with goals as Nigeria cruised to a 3-0 friendly win over Togo in Paris.

Musa was signed by defending champions Leicester City from CSKA Moscow for a reported £16million – then a club record – but only managed seven top-flight starts.

Iheanacho found himself similarly marginalised at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, scoring seven times in all competitions but fading from the first-team picture after the January arrival of Gabriel Jesus.

Nevertheless, the duo had too much firepower for an over-matched Togo, with all the goals arriving inside the opening half hour.

FT:

Nigeria 3-0 Togo.

Excellent friendly game for the team.#SoarSuperEagles. — Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 1, 2017

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi was the provider as the Super Eagles opened the scoring inside two minutes – Fatao Alhassani Dida failed to punch his cross to safety and Musa pounced.

Coach Gernot Rohr was forced to name a line-up without the regular starters John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses, Ogenyi Onazi and Carl Ikeme, but his experimental side were 2-0 to the good in the 18th minute.

Iwobi was again the provider, teeing up Musa to double his tally and Togo were further behind 10 minutes later when Oghenekaro Etebo rounded Dida with ease, leaving Iheanacho to tap into an unguarded net.

A host of substitutions during the second period hindered the game as a spectacle but Nigeria can look towards the World Cup qualification double-header against African champions Cameroon at the start of next season in high spirits.