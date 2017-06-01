Kroos rules out Bayern return

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has made it clear he has no intention of returning to Bayern Munich or playing for any other Bundesliga club.

The Germany international left Bayern for Madrid in 2014 and recently explained that their refusal to meet his wage demands contributed to his departure.

Kroos also stressed he has no regrets over his decision to leave the club and has now ruled out playing for the Bavarian giants again.

"A return is not an option. I had six wonderful years at Bayern during which we won a lot of silverware," Kroos told Sport Bild.

"Why would you want to rekindle that?

"The Bayern chapter is over now - as is the chapter Bundesliga.

"It does not have anything to do with Bayern, but is down to the fact that I have no intention of returning to the Bundesliga.

"There are no other options at the same level as Bayern."

The 27-year-old has a contract with Madrid until June 2022.