Ajax have completed the signing of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar on a one-year deal.
The experienced attacker was available on a free after leaving Schalke at the end of his contract and has now sealed a return to the Amsterdam ArenA.
Ajax were keen to add another striker to their squad to serve as back-up to first-choice number nine Kasper Dolberg and had long been linked with Huntelaar.
The 33-year-old previously wore the Ajax jersey between 2006 and 2008, scoring 105 goals in 136 appearances in all competitions, and will now be looking to help the club to their first Eredivisie title since 2014.
#WelcomeBack pic.twitter.com/xZWcCbbM0A
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) June 1, 2017
"It's no secret that Ajax are my club, so I am incredibly happy with my return," Huntelaar commented on his move.
"My role is pretty clear, but I did not come here just to take it easy and retire here. Ajax played nearly 60 games last season and you need more than one striker for that. I have no doubt about it that I will get plenty of playing time.
"I am in great shape physically and I am already looking forward to the start of pre-season.
"The goal is win the Eredivisie title next season."
Huntelaar started his professional career with PSV and also represented De Graafschap, AGOVV and Heerenveen before joining Ajax for the first time.
He represented Real Madrid, AC Milan and Schalke after his time in the Dutch capital.
|Juventus renaming ground to Allianz Stadium in six-year deal
|Rudy confident he will succeed at Bayern
|Dortmund: No €70m PSG offer for Aubameyang
|Mancini takes over at Zenit
|Donnarumma is not a slave - 11 top clubs want him, says Raiola
|Huntelaar seals Ajax return
|Valverde: Coaching Messi a unique experience
|Coutinho cost £8m! – New Liverpool CEO wants to spend smartly
|Kroos rules out Bayern return
|Mbappe´s maturity impresses France: It is like he has been here 15 years
|Benfica agree to sell Ederson to Manchester City for €40m
|Atletico Madrid lose transfer ban appeal
|Wenger must deliver Premier League title, says Arsenal legend Henry
|Barcelona´s Sergi Roberto ruled out of Spain double-header
|Madrid magic or Juventus steel? The Champions League final debate
|Arsenal board warned by Usmanov: Back Wenger or his legacy will be tarnished
|MLS Review: Houston go top, Orlando bounce back
|Ronaldo misses Manchester United amid frustrations with Madrid boo-boys
|Pirlo: Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or if Juve win Champions League
|Nainggolan: Inter? I want to stay at Roma
|Ventura unfazed by 8-0 win, eyes future
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic compares himself to a lion on road to recovery
|Ronaldo: I enjoy watching great players like Messi
|Dutch spirit heartens Grim as Promes shines in Morocco
|Unal completes Villarreal move from Man City
|Italy 8 San Marino 0: Lapadula nets hat-trick as Azzurri debutants cruise
|Italy 8 San Marino 0: Lapadula nets hat-trick as Azzurri debutants cruise
|Ronaldinho, Messi and the players Wenger could have signed for Arsenal
|Mbappe doesn´t know what he will do - Silva on Monaco star´s future
|Morocco 1 Netherlands 2: Promes and Depay shine as 10-man visitors hold on
|Morocco 1 Netherlands 2: Promes and Depay shine as 10-man visitors hold on
|Juventus´ Khedira remembers no respect from Madrid fans
|Valverde: Make Barcelona greater again
|Rangers sign Portugal defender Bruno Alves to two-year deal
|Griezmann ´happy´ at Atletico as he nears decision on future
|Vieira, Henry and Wenger´s best signings at Arsenal
|Mourinho misery and wonderful Walcott - Arsene Wenger´s Arsenal reign in Opta facts
|AFC Champions League Review: Urawa Reds and Shanghai SIPG reach quarter-finals
|Gazidis claims no candidate better than ´world class´ Wenger
|Wolfsburg complete €20m Brooks deal
|Wenger asks Arsenal fans for unity after continuing ´love affair´
|Wenger targets ´top, top quality´ signings after Arsenal stay
|Chelsea target Lukaku has ´promise´ that Everton will let him leave
|Wenger agrees two-year Arsenal extension
|Ibrahimovic wants Man Utd stay, but has ´a lot of offers´
|De Rossi signs Roma renewal until 2019
|Kroos: Bayern exit partially down to money
|Cazorla sidelined for another five months
|Montella would welcome Morata with open arms
|Ramos not interested in Ballon d´Or: I would have played tennis if I wanted individual trophies
|Benfica confirm talks with Manchester City over Ederson
|Kroos: Real Madrid have no magic recipe for success
|Buffon v Ronaldo: The Champions League´s greatest goalkeeper meets its most prolific goalscorer
|Hrustic to get his chance in June, says Postecoglou
|Iniesta still wants to retire at Barcelona
|Bale or Isco? Casemiro glad decision isn´t his
|He is a legend – Ramos praises Juventus great Buffon
|Vidal urges Sanchez to join Bayern
|Hrustic moves closer to Socceroos debut
|Southgate not pressured by Mourinho into Rashford decision
|AFC Champions League Review: Paulinho sends Guangzhou Evergrande through, Persepolis make history
|Sarri ´not finished´ at Napoli after claiming coaching award
|Modric unsure whether Bale or Isco will start Champions League final
|AC Milan in talks to sign Rodriguez, agent reveals
|Mbappe to consult Deschamps over future amid Real Madrid links
|Zidane: I have the Real Madrid ´DNA´
|Udinese extend Del Neri contract
|Ventura unhappy at Man Utd over ´bizarre´ Darmian request
|Bale fully fit for Champions League final
|Messi hails ´incredible´ Totti
|Begovic swaps Chelsea for Bournemouth
|Liverpool to sign Chelsea striker Solanke
|Real Madrid are going to beat Juventus - Ronaldo confident of Champions League glory
|Southgate backs Trippier to thrive after Clyne drops out of England squad
|Spalletti backs Di Francesco to replace him at Roma
|Mahrez announces intention to leave Leicester
|Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s most memorable moments as he closes on new deal
|Lambert leaves Wolves after six months
|Unbeaten at home, over two goals per game - Tuchel´s Dortmund spell in numbers
|Watzke: Dortmund became ´worn out´ dealing with Tuchel
|Favre, Nagelsmann and the candidates to replace Tuchel at Dortmund
|Montella signs AC Milan extension
|Kompany earns Belgium recall
|Sissoko hoping for Tottenham exit
|Silva eyes reunion with Ederson at Manchester City
|Bale and Isco can play together - Zidane
|Christos FC: Amateurs named after liquor store who barely train on brink of dream MLS date
|Disappointing but positive - Mubarak sums up Guardiola´s first campaign
|Borussia Dortmund part company with Tuchel
|Southgate not writing off Rooney
|Jones: Manchester United not scared of anyone
|Aguero´s City future never in doubt - Mubarak
|Casillas: Buffon deserves Champions League glory
|Milan sign Musacchio from Villarreal
|Janssen vows to fight for Tottenham place
|Atletico should give Torres contract for life - Saul
|Who has the strongest line up – Real Madrid or Juventus? We rate the title holders and the Italian c
|Roma part ways with Spalletti
|Pjanic out to expose Real Madrid weaknesses
|Strootman: Totti could play for another five years
|Saul: United target Griezmann important but no one is above Atletico
|Strootman always knew he would extend Roma contract
|Iniesta refuses to commit to Barcelona
|Higuain: I have affection for Real Madrid rival Ramos
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain hit six against Esteghlal as Al-Ahli defeat Al-Ahli