´World-class´ Sturridge like two new signings, says Lallana

"World-class" Daniel Sturridge will be like two new signings for Liverpool if he is fit and firing this season, according to team-mate Adam Lallana.
Despite links with Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham earlier in the transfer window, the striker has remained at Anfield and Lallana feels he is looking better than ever, tipping him for a huge 2017-18 campaign.
Liverpool face Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup on Tuesday, having beaten Hertha Berlin 3-0 on Saturday as part of a pre-season campaign that has seen Sturridge play in all five games.
While Jurgen Klopp's men have so far failed to land Virgil van Dijk from Southampton and could not bring in Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, Lallana is buoyed by the form of Sturridge as the new campaign draws closer.
"Studge has been absolutely brilliant in pre-season so far," Lallana told reporters.
"He's looking really sharp and to have him firing on all cylinders would be like having two new signings, if we can keep him on the pitch and get him scoring goals. He is a world-class player.
"He has come back from the summer in brilliant shape, so fit. He is going to be a massive player for us this season. I can feel it. You couldn't put a price on him. Every footballer gets injuries – Jordan Henderson has had a tough couple of years.
"We all have to deal with it at some stage in our career. But we have got plenty of options and if we keep everyone fit, who knows what can happen? We're looking good at the minute.
"The last week has been strictly about football here in Germany and that's what you want as a player. We have done a lot of sessions and I'm sure it is great for the manager to get to spend 24 hours a day with us."
Liverpool's are hoping for further signings after the arrivals of Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Dominic Solanke, but Lallana is not fazed by the prospect of other additions at Anfield.
"I want the best players to be linked with Liverpool and coming to Liverpool," said Lallana.
"If you are talking about it from a personal point of view, the pressure to get better and the competition for places is healthy. That is what we need.
"At times last year, our bench probably wasn't as strong as we'd have liked it to be. If we are going to achieve something, we are going to need a strong bench. You only have to look at the substitutions the manager is making. He can replace pace with pace and goals with goals.
"We need a strong squad and players need to be on their toes. It's all good. We don't need major changes just little tweaks."
|Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at court in tax fraud case
|It is a short career – Ake disagrees with Conte over Chelsea exit
|´World-class´ Sturridge like two new signings, says Lallana
|Dzeko praises new Roma signings
|Ben Yedder trolls Arsenal fans
|Melbourne Victory confirm Milligan return
|Buffon: Retaining Serie A title will difficult for Juventus
|Injured Schmelzer returns to training
|Manchester United in Nordic cruise as Lazio and Valencia claim pre-season wins
|I´m not going to lose my hair - Mourinho shrugs off Conte jibe
|Roma 1 Juventus 1 (4-5 on penalties): Allegri´s side close out International Champions Cup with win
|Toronto 4 New York City 0: Giovinco shines with brace in crushing win
|Easier for Galatasaray to get me - Mourinho ends Fellaini rumours
|Expiring Sanchez and Ozil contracts are ´ideal´, claims Wenger
|Matic ´very, very much´ wants Manchester United move but Mourinho won´t confirm deal
|Wenger allays Lacazette injury fears
|Valerenga 0 Manchester United 3: Fellaini, Lukaku and McTominay seal routine win
|Everyone wanted Radja – Strootman relieved to see Nainggolan stay
|Arsenal 1 Sevilla 2: Lacazette strikes as hosts win Emirates Cup despite defeat
|Inter´s Joao Mario tells Sanches to join AC Milan
|Fellaini starts Manchester United friendly despite Galatasaray talks
|Salah feels free to be himself at Liverpool, says Wijnaldum
|RB Leipzig 2 Benfica 0: Halstenberg & Compper on target in comfortable win
|Messi and Ronaldo more important to LaLiga than Neymar, Tebas claims
|SAFA promise full report and investigation into fan crush
|Rakitic: Clasico referee insulted me three times
|Dortmund can cut Bayern gap under Bosz´s system - Burki
|Goretzka: Bayern agreement claims complete nonsense
|Chelsea defender Rudiger wants ´justice´ over abuse in Serie A
|They love him really - Pochettino understands Walker boos from Spurs fans
|Galatasaray claim they are in talks to sign Man Utd midfielder Fellaini
|Sneijder agent: No discussions with Nice
|Rooney can have same influence as Barca legends - Sandro
|Neymar joins Team Mayweather and meets Tiger Woods & Draymond Green
|No chance of Keita departure - Hasenhuttl
|Mertesacker wants ´X-factor´ Sanchez to stay at Arsenal
|Zidane not bothered by Madrid´s loss to Barca
|Madrid captain Ramos hopes PSG target Neymar leaves Barca
|MLS Review: Red Bulls blitz Impact, Galaxy draw in Schmid´s return
|Dani Alves urges Neymar to be brave by joining PSG
|Valverde: Barcelona are counting on Neymar
|Guardiola: Nasri set to leave Man City, Iheanacho close to Leicester
|Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 3: Neymar and Messi lead Valverde´s men to ICC title
|Galaxy interested in Ibrahimovic but former United striker wants Europe stay
|Emery lauds PSG after Trophee des Champions triumph
|Pique: Does Neymar want more money or titles?
|Manchester City 3 Tottenham 0: Stones, Sterling and Diaz score in dominant ICC victory
|Dani Alves revels in ´dream´ PSG start
|Conte determined to avoid ´Mourinho season´ in Chelsea title defence
|Klopp excited by Coutinho and Salah understanding at Liverpool
|Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Dani Alves´ dream debut secures Trophee des Champions
|Sigurdsson absent for Swansea as Arnautovic scores first West Ham goal
|Clement expecting quick resolution to Sigurdsson saga
|There´s no development - Wenger tells Sanchez to respect his Arsenal contract
|Hertha Berlin 0 Liverpool 3: Coutinho captain amid Barca links and Mane returns in classy win
|Two killed in crush at Johannesburg´s FNB Stadium
|Arsenal 5 Benfica 2: Walcott at the double in Emirates Cup win
|Mbappe worth whatever the market dictates, says Real Madrid legend Raul
|Spalletti rejects Candreva to Chelsea speculation
|Conte: Morata´s condition needs to improve
|No Champions League would be damaging for AC Milan - Montella
|RB Leipzig 0 Sevilla 1: Ben Yedder spot-kick downs Bundesliga side
|The best own goal ever? Kondogbia scores into the wrong net from 45 yards out
|Chelsea 1 Inter 2: Jovetic stars before Kondogbia´s bizarre own goal
|Shakespeare eager to finalise deal for Manchester City striker Iheanacho
|Podolski´s debut double earns Vissel Kobe victory
|Bartomeu warns PSG: Pay release clause or Neymar stays
|PSG strike Foyth deal with Estudiantes
|Mbappe´s €180m price tag no surprise to Lloris
|Ronaldinho urges Neymar to ´follow his heart´
|Don´t compare me to Baggio, warns new Juventus signing Bernardeschi
|Arsenal still active in transfer window, says Wenger
|Zidane wants ´no changes´ in Real Madrid squad
|Chapecoense survivor Alan Ruschel to play Barcelona
|Chelsea boss Conte: I lose three kilograms during a game
|Door open for Mbappe at Real Madrid – Ramos
|Pochettino laughs at Conte´s fascination with Tottenham
|Madrid´s Ronaldo to miss ICC Clasico against Barca
|Barca star Neymar confirms China tour after apparent U-turn
|Guardiola wants new centre-back but Man City can´t afford it
|Dembele pledges to stay at Dortmund
|Iniesta: PSG target Neymar is worth more than €300m
|Injury recovery is tough mentally for Manchester City´s Gundogan