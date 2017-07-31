Spalletti is like a hammer - Inter´s Icardi impressed by tough tactician

Inter captain Mauro Icardi has compared the club's new head coach Luciano Spalletti to a "hammer" because of his strong approach to discipline.
Spalletti's side collected the title for the Singapore leg of the International Champions Cup after beating Lyon, Bayern Munich and Chelsea on their pre-season tour of Asia, as the Italian made an immediate impact on the Nerazzurri.
Icardi has been out of action with a muscle injury but the Inter skipper is impressed with the changes Spalletti has made after replacing Stefano Pioli as coach.
"Spalletti has understood things quickly and we're trying to improve in all respects," Icardi told Corriere dello Sport. "It's crucial that we're more positive and have a different mentality.
"We needed a coach like him. As soon as Pioli came in, he was able to send positive values to the team.
"We followed him and had won nine games out of 10, but then there was a sudden drop of heads and it ended the way it did.
"Spalletti is like a hammer and we're changing our attitudes. With him, distractions are not allowed."
Asked what has struck him most about Spalletti, Icardi replied: "His attacking game. He likes beautiful football and has clear ideas on how to put it into practice."
As for what Inter must do differently in 2017-18, the Argentine added of last term: "There were attitudes that I didn't like, especially during training."
#ChelseaInter 1-2: @sjovetic and #Perisic got the goals as #Inter won #ICCSG 2017. Check out the highlights! #InterSummerTour #FCIM pic.twitter.com/jlk9HWmOBC— F.C. Internazionale (@Inter_en) July 29, 2017
Icardi is yet to play for Spalletti due to a thigh problem but the Argentine forward expects to be fit for the new Serie A season.
"I'm fine, I'll be back," Icardi said. "On Wednesday at [training ground] Pinetina I'll be with the team at full speed.
"There is no alarm, I will be ready for the start of the championship. I had this scar on my thigh and I risked it a bit to play with the national team. I hope to play the next friendly [against Villarreal on Sunday].
"When I came back from vacation I missed a bit of elasticity and muscle tone. In agreement with Inter's medical staff we decided to work to elasticise the muscle. Going straight into the group would be risky."
