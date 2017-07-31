Salah will make Premier League defenders despair, says Matip

Mohamed Salah will make Premier League defenders despair during his first season at Liverpool, according to team-mate Joel Matip.
The former Chelsea winger signed for Jurgen Klopp's side from Roma last month in a club-record move that could reach a final value of €50million.
Salah, 25, adds to an attacking unit that already contains the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana, a group Matip is happy he does not have to play against.
Matip told Omnisport: "Salah already played in England. He has high skills at dribbling, tempo and finishing and he makes defenders despair.
"There is so much quality [in attack], the right pace and it will be hard for our opponents to stop them."
Liverpool face hosts Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup on Tuesday as their pre-season campaign continues, Salah having scored in a 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
Defender Matip elaborated on what it is like to play under Jurgen Klopp, having done so for the first time in a 2016-17 season which saw him make 29 Premier League appearances, as Liverpool finished fourth.
He said: "From every player [Klopp wants] fast counter-pressing with direct attacks, but also a clean and structured build-up with specific position-play.
"But of course, if we lose the ball, the first step is towards the ball and not back to defend at our box.
"We are defending very high. It begins with the strikers, who madly run [at] the opponent, putting in many meters and giving their all.
"It is hard to describe [Klopp's aura]. He is very affable and direct, even when it is about issues, he is straight but cordial. If you do something wrong he clearly tells you to do better but he stays affable."
More from Mo.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 29, 2017
That's what we like to see. pic.twitter.com/KooMXv1drL
Matip is unfazed by a new start to the top-flight season that includes clashes with Arsenal and Manchester City in the first four weeks and is also aware next month's Champions League play-off tie is a huge early season hurdle.
"That is why you play in the Premier League, to face such names and top players every week – it is something special," said the Cameroon international.
"The Champions League is what we have worked for last year. These are two important games and it will be a tough opponent. We have to put in everything for at least 180 minutes."
Asked about the prospect of a Europa League consolation prize, he added: "Everyone wishes to play Champions League, so do we. We focus on that mainly, stay positive and do everything to achieve that."
|Liverpool fans vote overwhelmingly in favour of safe standing
|Premier League like ´a new world´ for Arsenal star Lacazette
|Spalletti is like a hammer - Inter´s Icardi impressed by tough tactician
|Cristiano Ronaldo avoids media after tax evasion court appearance
|I never said I´m retiring - Cassano to play on after latest U-turn
|Salah will make Premier League defenders despair, says Matip
|Allegri adamant ´extraordinary´ Sandro won´t leave Juventus
|Muller: I´m not in competition with James
|Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at court in tax fraud case
|It is a short career – Ake disagrees with Conte over Chelsea exit
|´World-class´ Sturridge like two new signings, says Lallana
|Dzeko praises new Roma signings
|Ben Yedder trolls Arsenal fans
|Melbourne Victory confirm Milligan return
|Buffon: Retaining Serie A title will difficult for Juventus
|Injured Schmelzer returns to training
|Manchester United in Nordic cruise as Lazio and Valencia claim pre-season wins
|I´m not going to lose my hair - Mourinho shrugs off Conte jibe
|Roma 1 Juventus 1 (4-5 on penalties): Allegri´s side close out International Champions Cup with win
|Toronto 4 New York City 0: Giovinco shines with brace in crushing win
|Easier for Galatasaray to get me - Mourinho ends Fellaini rumours
|Expiring Sanchez and Ozil contracts are ´ideal´, claims Wenger
|Matic ´very, very much´ wants Manchester United move but Mourinho won´t confirm deal
|Wenger allays Lacazette injury fears
|Valerenga 0 Manchester United 3: Fellaini, Lukaku and McTominay seal routine win
|Everyone wanted Radja – Strootman relieved to see Nainggolan stay
|Arsenal 1 Sevilla 2: Lacazette strikes as hosts win Emirates Cup despite defeat
|Inter´s Joao Mario tells Sanches to join AC Milan
|Fellaini starts Manchester United friendly despite Galatasaray talks
|Salah feels free to be himself at Liverpool, says Wijnaldum
|RB Leipzig 2 Benfica 0: Halstenberg & Compper on target in comfortable win
|Messi and Ronaldo more important to LaLiga than Neymar, Tebas claims
|SAFA promise full report and investigation into fan crush
|Rakitic: Clasico referee insulted me three times
|Dortmund can cut Bayern gap under Bosz´s system - Burki
|Goretzka: Bayern agreement claims complete nonsense
|Chelsea defender Rudiger wants ´justice´ over abuse in Serie A
|They love him really - Pochettino understands Walker boos from Spurs fans
|Galatasaray claim they are in talks to sign Man Utd midfielder Fellaini
|Sneijder agent: No discussions with Nice
|Rooney can have same influence as Barca legends - Sandro
|Neymar joins Team Mayweather and meets Tiger Woods & Draymond Green
|No chance of Keita departure - Hasenhuttl
|Mertesacker wants ´X-factor´ Sanchez to stay at Arsenal
|Zidane not bothered by Madrid´s loss to Barca
|Madrid captain Ramos hopes PSG target Neymar leaves Barca
|MLS Review: Red Bulls blitz Impact, Galaxy draw in Schmid´s return
|Dani Alves urges Neymar to be brave by joining PSG
|Valverde: Barcelona are counting on Neymar
|Guardiola: Nasri set to leave Man City, Iheanacho close to Leicester
|Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 3: Neymar and Messi lead Valverde´s men to ICC title
|Galaxy interested in Ibrahimovic but former United striker wants Europe stay
|Emery lauds PSG after Trophee des Champions triumph
|Pique: Does Neymar want more money or titles?
|Manchester City 3 Tottenham 0: Stones, Sterling and Diaz score in dominant ICC victory
|Dani Alves revels in ´dream´ PSG start
|Conte determined to avoid ´Mourinho season´ in Chelsea title defence
|Klopp excited by Coutinho and Salah understanding at Liverpool
|Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Dani Alves´ dream debut secures Trophee des Champions
|Sigurdsson absent for Swansea as Arnautovic scores first West Ham goal
|Clement expecting quick resolution to Sigurdsson saga
|There´s no development - Wenger tells Sanchez to respect his Arsenal contract
|Hertha Berlin 0 Liverpool 3: Coutinho captain amid Barca links and Mane returns in classy win
|Two killed in crush at Johannesburg´s FNB Stadium
|Arsenal 5 Benfica 2: Walcott at the double in Emirates Cup win
|Mbappe worth whatever the market dictates, says Real Madrid legend Raul
|Spalletti rejects Candreva to Chelsea speculation
|Conte: Morata´s condition needs to improve
|No Champions League would be damaging for AC Milan - Montella
|RB Leipzig 0 Sevilla 1: Ben Yedder spot-kick downs Bundesliga side
|The best own goal ever? Kondogbia scores into the wrong net from 45 yards out
|Chelsea 1 Inter 2: Jovetic stars before Kondogbia´s bizarre own goal
|Shakespeare eager to finalise deal for Manchester City striker Iheanacho
|Podolski´s debut double earns Vissel Kobe victory
|Bartomeu warns PSG: Pay release clause or Neymar stays
|PSG strike Foyth deal with Estudiantes
|Mbappe´s €180m price tag no surprise to Lloris
|Ronaldinho urges Neymar to ´follow his heart´
|Don´t compare me to Baggio, warns new Juventus signing Bernardeschi
|Arsenal still active in transfer window, says Wenger
|Zidane wants ´no changes´ in Real Madrid squad
|Chapecoense survivor Alan Ruschel to play Barcelona
|Chelsea boss Conte: I lose three kilograms during a game
|Door open for Mbappe at Real Madrid – Ramos
|Pochettino laughs at Conte´s fascination with Tottenham
|Madrid´s Ronaldo to miss ICC Clasico against Barca
|Barca star Neymar confirms China tour after apparent U-turn
|Guardiola wants new centre-back but Man City can´t afford it
|Dembele pledges to stay at Dortmund
|Iniesta: PSG target Neymar is worth more than €300m
|Injury recovery is tough mentally for Manchester City´s Gundogan