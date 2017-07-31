Related

Article

Richarlison to join Watford, Fluminense confirm

31 July 2017 23:11

Watford are set to complete the shock signing of Richarlison from Fluminense, the Brazilian club has confirmed.

The 20-year-old forward has been linked with Premier League champions Chelsea and Ajax but is now on the brink of finalising a move to Vicarage Road.

Fluminense issued a statement on Monday to confirm that the transfer had been agreed, although Watford are yet to announce the deal.

Club president Pedro Abad later told a news conference: "He will play for Watford in England and not for Fluminense anymore. His departure is official and definitive."

It is reported that Marco Silva's side will pay between £11million and £13m for the Brazil youth international, if he successfully obtains a work permit.

Watford's record signing to date is Isaac Success, who joined for a reported £12.75m last July.

 

