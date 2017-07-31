Related

Article

It is a short career – Ake disagrees with Conte over Chelsea exit

31 July 2017 10:06

Nathan Ake has told Antonio Conte he has to make the most of a short career in football after the Chelsea boss questioned the young players who have left Stamford Bridge in the transfer window.

Bournemouth signed Ake in a club-record move reportedly worth £20million last month, while Dominic Solanke left for Liverpool, Bertrand Traore signed at Lyon and Nathaniel Chalobah joined Watford.

Conte said he felt young players were wrong to lose patience in their search for first-team football and believes they are receiving poor advice from their representatives.

But Netherlands international Ake does not feel he would have been a regular for Chelsea in 2017-18 and wants to make the most of his time in the game.

"It is a short career, but I'm 22 now and I feel like I have had a good experience playing games and you just want to continue doing that," Ake told reporters when asked about Conte's remarks after Bournemouth's 1-0 friendly defeat to Valencia.

"I understand what he said but I think we also know that Chelsea is a big club and for myself it was going to be difficult to come in and play straight away.

"The decision to come here was to be able to play more games which is important for me and that is why I came here.

"There are no guarantees that I will play coming here but if I train hard and play well then I will have a chance. Hopefully, I can be in the team from the start of the season."

Ake spent the first half of 2016-17 on loan at Bournemouth, making 10 Premier League appearances before being recalled by Conte in January.

He played in just two top-flight games as the Blues won the title and made a further three outings in the FA Cup – including the semi-final victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

Sponsored links

Monday 31 July

11:13 Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at court in tax fraud case
10:06 It is a short career – Ake disagrees with Conte over Chelsea exit
09:20 ´World-class´ Sturridge like two new signings, says Lallana
05:31 Dzeko praises new Roma signings
03:25 Ben Yedder trolls Arsenal fans
03:15 Melbourne Victory confirm Milligan return
03:14 Buffon: Retaining Serie A title will difficult for Juventus
02:12 Injured Schmelzer returns to training
00:56 Manchester United in Nordic cruise as Lazio and Valencia claim pre-season wins
00:34 I´m not going to lose my hair - Mourinho shrugs off Conte jibe
00:21 Roma 1 Juventus 1 (4-5 on penalties): Allegri´s side close out International Champions Cup with win

Sunday 30 July

22:32 Toronto 4 New York City 0: Giovinco shines with brace in crushing win
22:09 Easier for Galatasaray to get me - Mourinho ends Fellaini rumours
21:41 Expiring Sanchez and Ozil contracts are ´ideal´, claims Wenger
21:33 Matic ´very, very much´ wants Manchester United move but Mourinho won´t confirm deal
20:51 Wenger allays Lacazette injury fears
20:48 Valerenga 0 Manchester United 3: Fellaini, Lukaku and McTominay seal routine win
20:08 Everyone wanted Radja – Strootman relieved to see Nainggolan stay
19:16 Arsenal 1 Sevilla 2: Lacazette strikes as hosts win Emirates Cup despite defeat
18:50 Inter´s Joao Mario tells Sanches to join AC Milan
18:32 Fellaini starts Manchester United friendly despite Galatasaray talks
17:24 Salah feels free to be himself at Liverpool, says Wijnaldum
16:55 RB Leipzig 2 Benfica 0: Halstenberg & Compper on target in comfortable win
16:40 Messi and Ronaldo more important to LaLiga than Neymar, Tebas claims
16:36 SAFA promise full report and investigation into fan crush
16:25 Rakitic: Clasico referee insulted me three times
15:40 Dortmund can cut Bayern gap under Bosz´s system - Burki
15:15 Goretzka: Bayern agreement claims complete nonsense
14:39 Chelsea defender Rudiger wants ´justice´ over abuse in Serie A
14:07 They love him really - Pochettino understands Walker boos from Spurs fans
13:54 Galatasaray claim they are in talks to sign Man Utd midfielder Fellaini
13:14 Sneijder agent: No discussions with Nice
12:23 Rooney can have same influence as Barca legends - Sandro
11:36 Neymar joins Team Mayweather and meets Tiger Woods & Draymond Green
11:04 No chance of Keita departure - Hasenhuttl
10:07 Mertesacker wants ´X-factor´ Sanchez to stay at Arsenal
08:16 Zidane not bothered by Madrid´s loss to Barca
07:24 Madrid captain Ramos hopes PSG target Neymar leaves Barca
07:04 MLS Review: Red Bulls blitz Impact, Galaxy draw in Schmid´s return
06:39 Dani Alves urges Neymar to be brave by joining PSG
06:18 Valverde: Barcelona are counting on Neymar
05:01 Guardiola: Nasri set to leave Man City, Iheanacho close to Leicester
04:17 Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 3: Neymar and Messi lead Valverde´s men to ICC title
03:35 Galaxy interested in Ibrahimovic but former United striker wants Europe stay
03:03 Emery lauds PSG after Trophee des Champions triumph
02:14 Pique: Does Neymar want more money or titles?
02:03 Manchester City 3 Tottenham 0: Stones, Sterling and Diaz score in dominant ICC victory
00:42 Dani Alves revels in ´dream´ PSG start

Saturday 29 July

23:53 Conte determined to avoid ´Mourinho season´ in Chelsea title defence
23:38 Klopp excited by Coutinho and Salah understanding at Liverpool
22:58 Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Dani Alves´ dream debut secures Trophee des Champions
21:59 Sigurdsson absent for Swansea as Arnautovic scores first West Ham goal
21:42 Clement expecting quick resolution to Sigurdsson saga
20:59 There´s no development - Wenger tells Sanchez to respect his Arsenal contract
19:55 Hertha Berlin 0 Liverpool 3: Coutinho captain amid Barca links and Mane returns in classy win
19:43 Two killed in crush at Johannesburg´s FNB Stadium
19:15 Arsenal 5 Benfica 2: Walcott at the double in Emirates Cup win
17:45 Mbappe worth whatever the market dictates, says Real Madrid legend Raul
17:33 Spalletti rejects Candreva to Chelsea speculation
17:11 Conte: Morata´s condition needs to improve
17:10 No Champions League would be damaging for AC Milan - Montella
16:57 RB Leipzig 0 Sevilla 1: Ben Yedder spot-kick downs Bundesliga side
15:40 The best own goal ever? Kondogbia scores into the wrong net from 45 yards out
15:38 Chelsea 1 Inter 2: Jovetic stars before Kondogbia´s bizarre own goal
15:21 Shakespeare eager to finalise deal for Manchester City striker Iheanacho
14:13 Podolski´s debut double earns Vissel Kobe victory
13:25 Bartomeu warns PSG: Pay release clause or Neymar stays
12:29 PSG strike Foyth deal with Estudiantes
12:23 Mbappe´s €180m price tag no surprise to Lloris
12:06 Ronaldinho urges Neymar to ´follow his heart´
11:30 Don´t compare me to Baggio, warns new Juventus signing Bernardeschi
11:00 Arsenal still active in transfer window, says Wenger
10:09 Zidane wants ´no changes´ in Real Madrid squad
09:44 Chapecoense survivor Alan Ruschel to play Barcelona
08:09 Chelsea boss Conte: I lose three kilograms during a game
07:49 Door open for Mbappe at Real Madrid – Ramos
06:17 Pochettino laughs at Conte´s fascination with Tottenham
05:54 Madrid´s Ronaldo to miss ICC Clasico against Barca
05:32 Barca star Neymar confirms China tour after apparent U-turn
04:39 Guardiola wants new centre-back but Man City can´t afford it
04:01 Dembele pledges to stay at Dortmund
01:59 Iniesta: PSG target Neymar is worth more than €300m
00:31 Injury recovery is tough mentally for Manchester City´s Gundogan

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
3 Brighton & Hov… 0 +0 0
4 Burnley 0 +0 0
5 Chelsea 0 +0 0
6 Crystal Palace 0 +0 0
7 Everton 0 +0 0

Facebook