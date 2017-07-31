Manchester United´s Jones banned after abusing doping officer

Phil Jones has been banned for two European matches after UEFA charged the Manchester United defender with "insulting and directing abuse" at a doping officer following his side's victory over Ajax in the Europa League final in May.

Jones will miss the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid in Skopje on August 8, as well as the first game of United's Champions League campaign, while he was also fined €5,000.

Daley Blind was also charged and fined €5,000 after the defender failed to report immediately to the doping control station after his side's 2-0 win in Stockholm.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body confirmed United were fined €10,000 for infringements of its Anti-Doping Regulations, which state "teams are responsible for ensuring that the players drawn to undergo doping controls are taken by the respective team representatives to the doping control station straight from the pitch as soon as the match is over. This applies even when chaperones are appointed by UEFA".

The club and both players can appeal.

The UEFA statement read: "The player Philip Jones has been charged for insulting and directing abusive language towards the Doping Control Officer (Article 15 (1) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations), as well as for a lack of cooperation and respect towards the doping control procedure (Article 6.05 ADR).

"The player Daley Blind has been charged for violation and non-compliance with Article 6.05 (a) of the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations, which states that 'every player designated to undergo as doping control is personally responsible for reporting immediately to the doping control station as notified'."

Jones and Blind both started the final, which Jose Mourinho's men won due to a deflected Paul Pogba strike and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal to earn a place in next season's Champions League.