Bayern Munich announce Salihamidzic as new sporting director

Bayern Munich have announced the appointment of the club's former midfielder Hasan Salihamidzic as their new sporting director.
Salihamidzic won six Bundesliga titles with Bayern during his playing career and was confirmed in the role at a press conference on Monday.
Bayern have operated without a sporting director for the last year after Matthias Sammer stepped down from the role due to ill health.
Captain Philipp Lahm had been expected to take up the role but the right-back opted to take time away from the game following his retirement at the end of the season.
Welcome, @Brazzo! #SportingDirector #FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/DbL3K99mYg— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 31, 2017
"Bayern has been everything to me," said Salihamidzic, who has agreed a deal to 2020. "I could identify with the club 100 per cent - that is still true today. For me it was always clear that I was coming back."
"I know all the structures in the club. I will also tackle my new task the same way I played. I am available 24 hours a day for the players."
.@Brazzo: "I gave everything in every training & every game. That's exactly how I will fulfill my job as sporting director. I'm delighted." pic.twitter.com/fVohrJEMoX— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 31, 2017
Former Bosnia-Herzegovina international Salihamidzic spent nine years at Bayern, winning the 2000-01 Champions League during that spell, and chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes the 40-year-old's character makes him a good fit for the role.
"Hasan knows Bayern well, he was here as a player for several years," said Rummenigge. "He's a person I wouldn't have liked to play against because he always worked hard and gave his all.
"He's very loyal and he speaks five languages, so he can speak to all of our players. He'll be responsible for football and he'll be the link between the coach and the team, and the coach and the club.
"Uli and I have often discussed the successor to Matthias Sammer. We decided unanimously for Hasan."
Bayern head coach Carlo Ancelotti seemed unimpressed with the impending arrival of Bayern's new sporting director when he spoke to the media earlier on Monday.
"I do not know who is being presented," Ancelotti told reporters at an Audi Cup press conference.
"I do not think that last season anything was missing, but the club was of the opinion that a new sports director was required. He is definitely welcome."
#Salihamidžić signs until 30.6.2020. #Rummenigge: "In @Brazzo, we have someone who knows #FCBayern very well." pic.twitter.com/C1QoulEi48— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 31, 2017
While Ancelotti was evidently content to continue without a sporting director at the Allianz Arena, president Uli Hoeness indicated filling the role was a priority for the club.
"In the last few months, it has become clear to us that we have to fill the position again," he said.
"One thing is also clear: there will be no transfer negotiations in which Hasan Salihamidzic is not sitting at the table.
"If you want to get to know a team, you have to sit on the bench. You must also be in the dressing room."
