Valerenga 0 Manchester United 3: Fellaini, Lukaku and McTominay seal routine win

Manchester United got back to winning ways in pre-season with a 3-0 victory over Valerenga in Oslo on Sunday.

Headers either side of half-time from Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku, followed by a Scott McTominay strike, enabled Jose Mourinho's side to bounce back from their International Champions Cup loss to Barcelona on Thursday.

Fellaini was something of a surprise starter in Norway, Galatasaray having confirmed they are in talks to sign the 29-year-old, with United expected to finalise a deal for Nemanja Matic in the coming days.

A relatively strong United line-up controlled the early possession and Paul Pogba was inches from giving them a prompt lead, cutting inside to the right of the penalty area before curling a left-footed shot off the far post.

Mourinho's side continued to dictate the play but chances were scarce against a compact Valerenga defence, with a speculative effort from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and a teasing Daley Blind cross looking likely to be the closest they came to a first-half breakthrough.

That was until Fellaini struck with just over a minute to go before the break, the Belgium international's header from a Mkhitaryan cross deflecting past goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey and into the net.

Mourinho made nine changes to his side at half-time and it was two of his substitutes who combined to double the lead in the 48th minute, Andreas Pereira bending in a corner that was powered into the net off the head of Lukaku.

Sergio Romero and the excellent Pogba were withdrawn for Joel Pereira and McTominay as Mourinho made good on his promise to give everyone a chance to impress, just before Valerenga missed their first clear chance of the opening hour, Ghayas Zahid blazing over from 12 yards out.

United made the win safe with 20 minutes to play, as McTominay collected a deflected Anthony Martial throughball before turning and curling home his first senior goal from inside the penalty area.

The sixth stop on #MUTOUR is going well so far - keep it up, lads! pic.twitter.com/n3wpHTs7bW — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2017

The visitors now travel to Dublin for a meeting with Sampdoria on Wednesday – their last pre-season game before the UEFA Super Cup clash with Real Madrid on August 8.