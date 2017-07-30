They love him really - Pochettino understands Walker boos from Spurs fans

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino says he understands why fans booed Kyle Walker on his first appearance for Manchester City against his old team, but insists the Spurs faithful "love him really".
Walker moved from Spurs to Premier League rivals City in a deal that could reportedly reach up to £50million this month and he featured as Pep Guardiola's men ran out 3-0 winners in an International Champions Cup game on Saturday.
The right-back was heckled during the match but Pochettino defended Spurs' supporters after seeing his side outclassed in Nashville.
"I totally understand. Fans showed they are disappointed with the situation but the Tottenham fans love him really," Pochettino told reporters.
"He spent nine years at the club. It is not personal. It is not a big issue. It is only to show him they were disappointed he left."
Really enjoyed the tour with @ManCity! It was strange to play against the boys last night but great to see everyone at @spursofficial again! pic.twitter.com/TP1Yup7ya5— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 30, 2017
Goals from John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Brahim Diaz consigned Tottenham, who were beaten 3-2 by Roma on Tuesday, to defeat in the last game of their United States tour.
And Pochettino accepts there is a lot of work to do for Spurs before they are ready for the start of the new Premier League season, with the Argentine hoping to welcome new arrivals.
"Of course, Man City have more senior players than us and they invest more money than us," Pochettino said. "You can see that we have a lot of young players on the bench.
"It's true the squads are completely different but we are building the squad. Maybe today they have a little bit of an advantage, they are ahead of us because they have signed and kept the players that they want.
"We are a little bit behind but working hard to sign some players who can help us and bring some energy and make us more competitive.
"It's true you want to win but Manchester City was better than us, showed better quality. We lost and deserved to lose, and they deserved to win."
Tottenham - yet to make a signing in the transfer window - will complete pre-season with a game against Serie A champions Juventus at their temporary Wembley home on Saturday. They then travel to Newcastle United on August 13 to get their Premier League campaign under way.
|They love him really - Pochettino understands Walker boos from Spurs fans
|Galatasaray claim they are in talks to sign Man Utd midfielder Fellaini
|Sneijder agent: No discussions with Nice
|Rooney can have same influence as Barca legends - Sandro
|Neymar joins Team Mayweather and meets Tiger Woods & Draymond Green
|No chance of Keita departure - Hasenhuttl
|Mertesacker wants ´X-factor´ Sanchez to stay at Arsenal
|Zidane not bothered by Madrid´s loss to Barca
|Madrid captain Ramos hopes PSG target Neymar leaves Barca
|MLS Review: Red Bulls blitz Impact, Galaxy draw in Schmid´s return
|Dani Alves urges Neymar to be brave by joining PSG
|Valverde: Barcelona are counting on Neymar
|Guardiola: Nasri set to leave Man City, Iheanacho close to Leicester
|Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 3: Neymar and Messi lead Valverde´s men to ICC title
|Galaxy interested in Ibrahimovic but former United striker wants Europe stay
|Emery lauds PSG after Trophee des Champions triumph
|Pique: Does Neymar want more money or titles?
|Manchester City 3 Tottenham 0: Stones, Sterling and Diaz score in dominant ICC victory
|Dani Alves revels in ´dream´ PSG start
|Conte determined to avoid ´Mourinho season´ in Chelsea title defence
|Klopp excited by Coutinho and Salah understanding at Liverpool
|Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Dani Alves´ dream debut secures Trophee des Champions
|Sigurdsson absent for Swansea as Arnautovic scores first West Ham goal
|Clement expecting quick resolution to Sigurdsson saga
|There´s no development - Wenger tells Sanchez to respect his Arsenal contract
|Hertha Berlin 0 Liverpool 3: Coutinho captain amid Barca links and Mane returns in classy win
|Two killed in crush at Johannesburg´s FNB Stadium
|Arsenal 5 Benfica 2: Walcott at the double in Emirates Cup win
|Mbappe worth whatever the market dictates, says Real Madrid legend Raul
|Spalletti rejects Candreva to Chelsea speculation
|Conte: Morata´s condition needs to improve
|No Champions League would be damaging for AC Milan - Montella
|RB Leipzig 0 Sevilla 1: Ben Yedder spot-kick downs Bundesliga side
|The best own goal ever? Kondogbia scores into the wrong net from 45 yards out
|Chelsea 1 Inter 2: Jovetic stars before Kondogbia´s bizarre own goal
|Shakespeare eager to finalise deal for Manchester City striker Iheanacho
|Podolski´s debut double earns Vissel Kobe victory
|Bartomeu warns PSG: Pay release clause or Neymar stays
|PSG strike Foyth deal with Estudiantes
|Mbappe´s €180m price tag no surprise to Lloris
|Ronaldinho urges Neymar to ´follow his heart´
|Don´t compare me to Baggio, warns new Juventus signing Bernardeschi
|Arsenal still active in transfer window, says Wenger
|Zidane wants ´no changes´ in Real Madrid squad
|Chapecoense survivor Alan Ruschel to play Barcelona
|Chelsea boss Conte: I lose three kilograms during a game
|Door open for Mbappe at Real Madrid – Ramos
|Pochettino laughs at Conte´s fascination with Tottenham
|Madrid´s Ronaldo to miss ICC Clasico against Barca
|Barca star Neymar confirms China tour after apparent U-turn
|Guardiola wants new centre-back but Man City can´t afford it
|Dembele pledges to stay at Dortmund
|Iniesta: PSG target Neymar is worth more than €300m
|Injury recovery is tough mentally for Manchester City´s Gundogan
|Juventus sign Del Fabro and allow Romagna to join Cagliari
|Jardim: Shinpads protect Mbappe from transfer rumours
|We´ll have Neymar of that! - Six infamous bust-ups after Brazil star´s team-mate spat
|Roma ready to move on from Mahrez, confirms Monchi
|Borussia Dortmund 0 Espanyol 1: Late Piatti lob downs Bosz´s men
|Jankto ´liked´ by Arsenal, Juventus and Inter
|Hernandez wants three points on ´special´ Old Trafford return
|Puyol urges Neymar to explain intentions amid PSG speculation
|Stoke´s Fletcher likens Shaqiri to Messi
|Everyone will talk about it soon - Thiago Silva hints end in sight around Neymar speculation
|Weigl plans September return from broken ankle
|Celtic fined €23,000 for illicit banner
|Fassone and Pallotta clash over AC Milan spending
|Chelsea defender Miazga rejoins Vitesse on loan
|Arsenal forward Lucas Perez ´angry´ over squad number as Deportivo make bid
|Perisic exit talk is over, claims Spalletti
|Conte asked about Bayern midfielder Sanches - Rummenigge
|Liverpool new boy Robertson sets first-team target
|Hernandez turned down Spain and Italy offers to join West Ham
|Watford boss Silva eyeing four to six further signings
|Dortmund´s Merino joins Newcastle on initial season-long loan
|Bale agent brands Manchester United links ´ridiculous, stupid´
|Dani Alves denies Messi tug of war over Neymar
|Fletcher joins Middlesbrough in £6.5million deal
|Neymar storms out of Barcelona training after Semedo bust-up
|Chelsea are title favourites, says Conte
|Neymar fan event cancelled as Barcelona star deals with ´transfer issues´
|Conte laughs off Hazard to Barcelona talk
|Pulisic backs Dortmund to dethrone Bayern in Bundesliga
|Bravo waiting for Sanchez ´with open arms´ at Manchester City
|Jonathan dos Santos joins brother Giovani at LA Galaxy
|PSG can´t offer Neymar ´affection´ like Barcelona, warns Rakitic
|Belotti stays unless €100m offer is made – Mihajlovic
|De Bruyne: City spending was needed
|Aubameyang stay crucial for Dortmund, says Schmelzer
|Barcelona future is up to Neymar – Bartomeu
|De Gea stay good for me – Romero
|It´s up to the board - Koeman unsure over fresh Everton Sigurdsson bid