Sneijder agent: No discussions with Nice

Wesley Sneijder's agent Guido Albers has denied there have been any discussions with Nice over a move to the Ligue 1 club.

Reports have suggested Sneijder, who was released by Galatasaray this month, is close to moving the Allianz Riviera.

Albers was present at Nice's 1-1 Champions League third qualifying round draw with Ajax on Wednesday.

But of talk of the Netherlands international signing for Nice, Albers told L'Equipe: "I was present during the match against Ajax on Wednesday because I take care of some players at the club.

"I found the stadium and the fans to be fantastic, but we have not discussed Wesley at all with the leaders of Nice.

"Maybe there will be interest later, [but] there is absolutely nothing."