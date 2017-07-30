Salah feels free to be himself at Liverpool, says Wijnaldum

Mohamed Salah is thriving thanks to a sense of freedom at Liverpool, according to team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Egypt international scored his third goal of pre-season with a sublime chip in his side's 3-0 friendly win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Questions were asked when Jurgen Klopp sanctioned a club-record €42million deal for a player who struggled to settle at Chelsea during his last spell in the Premier League.

Wijnaldum, however, believes Salah is benefiting from an unrestricted environment on Merseyside.

"He's really flying," the Netherlands international told Liverpool's official website. "I didn't see his goal because I was in the changing room but I heard it was a good goal.

"He has settled in really well. He's not only a great player but also a great person, and that makes it easier for him but also for us to accept him. Since the moment he came here, he felt free to be himself. It's a good thing for us."